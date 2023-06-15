Many players consider crafting to be one of the buyable talents in Old School RuneScape. If you have a lot of money to burn on it, you can purchase all of the supplies you need to achieve level 99 Crafting all at once, and then you can just put in the work until you get there. If you approach the skill in this manner, you will almost certainly end up losing a significant amount of money. This is particularly true when you consider that the majority of the Crafting training techniques prioritize rapid experience gain above financial gain.

However, there are several techniques of training that really result in a tiny profit, albeit doing so reduces the amount of XP-per-hour gained. Crafting is a wide and varied talent, and there are numerous methods to learn it properly; thus, before diving in, it is an excellent plan to select what training method would be most beneficial to you personally. In this section, we will discuss some of the most common methods that players use in order to get their Crafting Skillcapes.

Starting Levels

Crafting Leather Armor is the most efficient technique to move through the early stages of the game as soon as possible. At level one, you will have the ability to create Leather Gloves. After that, you should go on to net the highest-level leather item that you are able to manufacture at that level and continue doing so until you are level 14 and ready to craft Leather Bodies. In addition to a large quantity of Leather, you will also need to acquire a substantial supply of Needles and balls of Thread; as both of these items expire, you should make sure to purchase a sufficient quantity of each.

You ought to be able to achieve level 20 Crafting in just a few minutes, at which point you may go on to other, more lucrative training techniques. Although this approach will cause you to lose money in the long term, the amount of money you will lose will be small since you are only going to do it for a very short period: you will only be performing it for a total of very little time.

You may also gain a significant amount of early experience by performing quests; however, owing to the higher exp-per-hour related to the Crafting methods of training, this won’t wind up being as effective as regular training in the end.

Let’s Cut Some Gems

Cutting gems is a fantastic and explosive method to learn Crafting. If you are ready to lose a significant amount of money, you may acquire large amounts of experience very quickly. The procedure is rather straightforward: first, make a big purchase of uncut gems via the Grand Exchange, and then, with your trusted Chisel, cut those jewels into sparkling gemstones. If you want to get the most out of your experience points, you’re going to require a lot of cash since you’ll have to buy a lot of uncut diamonds all at once.

Cutting sapphires is a level 20 Crafting skill that earns you 135,000 experience points per hour. From this point on, you should advance to the finest gemstone you are currently able to get (both in terms of level and money) and continue doing so until you acquire Uncut Dragonstones, which will offer you an astonishing 370,000 experience points every hour. This will provide you experience in Crafting at the quickest rate possible until you achieve level 77 in the profession; after that, the production of Red D’hide Bodies will give you the most experience.

Hit Amethysts Next

Amethyst cutting is a fascinating alternative Crafting technique that, if done carefully, may turn a modest profit while providing lesser XP compared to other late-game training methods. In light of this, it is highly suggested for gamers with more time than money.

Using a Chisel, you may fashion a wide range of Fletching weapon tips from Amethyst Crystals. When you reach level 83, you’ll be able to make Amethyst Bolt Tips; use them until you’re ready to upgrade to the next tier. Amethyst Dart Tips, which may be crafted at level 89, net a tiny profit, whereas other Amethyst products result in a loss of a similar size.