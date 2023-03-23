Nisha Lambha is a makeup artist, entrepreneur and social media influencer from Delhi, India. She is the owner of Sparsh Beauty Care And Hair Treatment By Nisha Lambha, a beauty salon that offers various services such as skin whitening, hair extensions, bridal makeup and more. She has collaborated with many internet celebrities such as Prabh Kaur, Purabi Bhargava and Payal Malik. She has a large fan following on platforms like Instagram and YouTube where she posts videos of her work.

Age: She was born in 1987 and she is 35 years old as of 2022.

Net Worth: Her estimated net worth is around 2 crore Indian rupees (approx.) as of 2022. She earns money from her salon business, YouTube channel, advertisements, sponsorships and more.

Family: She was married to Kumar Lambha whom she met when she was in 10th class. They had two children together but they separated after facing many problems in their relationship. Nisha filed for divorce but it is still pending. She also revealed that her ex-husband physically abused her several times and even broke her arm once 1 .

. Husband: She does not have a husband currently as she is separated from Kumar Lambha.

Address: Her salon address is CSC Market Dwarka Sector-18B, Delhi. Her home address is not publicly available.

How can I follow Nisha Lambha on social media?

You can follow Nisha Lambha on social media by visiting her official accounts on different platforms. Here are some of her social media handles:

Instagram: @nisha_lambha

YouTube: Nisha Lambha

Facebook: Nisha Lambha

You can also search for her name on any other platform that you use and see if she has an account there. You can follow her to get updates about her work, personal life and more. You can also like, comment and share her posts to show your support and appreciation.

How can I contact her?

You can contact Nisha Lamba through her social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram. You can also visit her website to book an appointment or order her products. Alternatively, you can call her salon at 9818485930, 9971486434 or 9319063261. Her salon address is Sparsh Hair and Beauty Parlour, CSC Market, Sector 18B Rd, Sector 18A Dwarka, New Delhi 110075 India.