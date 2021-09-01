Today the Forex market is becoming increasingly popular. There is no surprise in it since today to start trading on the international currency market, you are not required to invest significant capital. In addition to the classic Forex trading, such as FBS trade online, there are several tips on how to get passive income along with the main trade.

Loyalty Program

Brokerage companies, trying to attract clients, offer traders all sorts of bonuses, promotions, and other special offers. Thanks to them, it is possible to earn not only through successful trades. Basically, bonuses are additional income to the deposit directly from the broker in the form of incentive payments or compensations. There are several varieties:

deposit bonuses for registration or verification

no deposit bonuses without verification

bonus for winning the competition

gift bonuses

VIP bonuses.

As an example, FBS bonus program offers fix rate for Nigeria traders.

Affiliate program

Many Forex brokers offer quite generous affiliate programs. Their essence is as follows: you attract clients using your referral link or your promo code and profit either from the volume of attracted client funds or from the number of client registrations.

Cashback

Many brokers offer clients to earn additional profits without risk or extra effort through cashback. Cashback or rebate is the return of the spread to the client, regardless of the result of the transaction. For traders working with large volumes, additional income in the form of rebate can reach hundreds of dollars per month. As a rule, rebate depends on the trading volume. The higher it is, the bigger part of the spread the company returns.

Social trading

Copying trades or social trading is a unique service that allows successful traders to share their signals with novice traders, thus earning extra money. Passive income comes in the form of a percentage of the profits of those who copy your trades. If the trader, for whatever reason, makes a loss, you lose nothing. If the trader closes a deal with a profit, you get a percentage of his profits, which you set yourself.

Forex is a sea of opportunities that you just have to take advantage of. Here you can earn not only on the knowledge and experience of trading but also on organizational skills and marketing. In addition to the listed ways of making extra money, there are other ones, such as fixed spreads, or no taxes for the money kept in the broker’s account. These are only a few tips on how you can earn in Forex, and the decision is up to you.

Title: A few tips on how to earn extra money on online Forex trading

Description: Additional earnings on Forex: bonus and loyalty programs, cashback, social trading. Tips on online Forex trading for those who want to earn more with no extra effort.