NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) is believed to be the toughest medical entrance exam for admissions into the best medical colleges of the nation. Many students take numerous attempts to clear this exam whereas many dreams of making a way in their first attempt. Of course, if you are really bright and have determination, you can clear this tough exam in your first attempt itself. You just start your preparation, know about all the NEET prep question options and practice every day and you would find the fruits eventually.

You know in a general sense; the first attempt simply goes with the Class-12th Board Examination. And NEET simply includes the syllabus from Class-11 and even 12th Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. In case a student has a strong base with the overall basics, he/she can simply and easily crack NEET in the first attempt. NEET toppers or doers believe in intensifying preparation rather than dodging the exam for the next session.

So, in case you are a person who is preparing for NEET and want to really clear the exam on the first attempt, then you should definitely entail a good and effective strategy along with some other techniques.

Understanding of the syllabus

Have a proper copy of the syllabus with you and make sure it is the fresh and latest one. the point is you cannot simply start your planning or preparing if you are not sure about your syllabus. You have to be sure that you know what syllabus you have and accordingly you for your portions of prep. after all, what is the point if you get to know about certain concepts that are no longer in the syllabus in the present time? so, make sure that you stay tuned with the fresh syllabus only.

Create a comprehensive study routine

Make a proper study schedule and stick to it properly and sincerely. Break up your syllabus into yearly, even monthly and daily targets. Of course, it gets critical to be practical while setting up the schedule. There is no use in stacking a lot of topics into a single day and then being unable to finish the schedule for that day. so, you have to be sure that you have properly diversified the study in days, weeks, months and even year. This way, you can have a proper study routine and can pay more attention to absorbing the concepts well. here are two things to be vigilant about:

Be as much realistic as you can be. yes, once it comes to the making of a timetable, be sure that you are more realistic. Analyse your overall syllabus completely for all three subjects. Then simply make up your mind what topic to study first. And dedicate equal time to all these three subjects.

Block overall Timelines. Of course, being in class12 you have to pay equal attention to both Boards and even the NEET exam. Therefore, it is definitely better to block timelines in your timetable to make a proper mix of both.

For instance, you can easily and effectively take out 3-4 hours every day apart from your school revisions for NEET preparations and can devote eight hours on the weekends. This is going to help you prepare better.

Always have proper deadlines

You know what, the importance of deadlines is often been overlooked. You should be particular about the deadlines. Deadlines will help you finish tasks on time. applicants must set shorter and larger goals at the same time. Shorter goals are going to help them cover daily topics and huger goals will help them know the topics left to finish the preparation.

Solve the papers from the past

Previous Years’ Question Papers are going to help you understand the paper pattern and even difficulty level of the exam. It even aids you in self-reflecting on your preparation. Therefore, make sure that you pay attention to this thing. solving previous years’ papers is definitely of utmost importance. This is going to give you a fair idea about your strong and even weak topics so that you can simply hop on the practice more attentively and seriously.

Create proper notes

It is important that you develop a habit of preparing notes. This Is something that would help you do multiple and last-minute revisions in less sort of time. Also, revise your notes regularly to simply not forget the important topics and statements. Candidates can even make flashcards for a swift revision. This will help them retain concepts they simply find hard to remember. NCERT does cover the major syllabus for NEET. Therefore, it is essential to study NCERT properly to crack NEET in the first attempt.

Preparation analysis

It is also critical that you stay analytic about your prep. Solving a question paper is not going to be sufficient. Analysing all the answers is also critical. It simply means that you must know the reason behind every sort of correct and incorrect answer. Performance Analyses is going to take more time than solving a question paper. But, it is going to be definitely valuable. Once you know your strong and even weak areas, you can simply prepare accordingly to crack NEET in your first attempt. So, analysis of your overall prep is going to get you on a proper path.

Rightness and efficiency

NEET is a 3-hour long exam. So, many candidates are there who feel that they must be efficient to answer. But, speed is something that comes later. When you are beginning with your preparation a year before or 6-8 months before, then you should definitely concentrate on getting clear with your concepts, answering different kinds of questions correctly. Once you have done an ample sum of preparation then speed should definitely be the next thing you must consider. Of course, accuracy has to be there at every stage of your performance.

Conclusion

To sum up, since you have an idea about so many different things for your NEET exam, make sure that you do your best. You can even take up neet classes if you want that you have a proper guidance throughout your prep.