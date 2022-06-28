In the modern rhythm of life, people still look for natural and liberal product sources. Native American Blankets products have always helped people realize that easily. So what are these blankets interesting, let’s find out through some of the information shared below.

Serape

This is a type of blanket that is woven by the Native Americans with a length greater than the width. This type of blanket will also be divided into 2 small types: saddle blanket and Chief’s blanket.

In which one can rely on the pattern design to classify 2 lines. The Chief’s blanket will then be distinguished based on the fact that it has a horizontally displayed pattern. Besides, in the first stage, Chief’s Blankets are often patterned with black, indigo and bayeta stripes with extremely thin threads appearing on a white background. This type of blanket is woven horizontally by the people here and also displayed horizontally.

Compared to the blanket above, the saddle blanket is smaller in size and has a square shape. According to the opinion of the people, the process of distinguishing Serape from Chief’s is not an easy thing that everyone can do. For that, you have to be an expert in weaving. However, the designers and collectors of these blankets will also distinguish them in advance to make it easier for you to learn.

Era’s blanket

For these blankets, people will often rely on the type of wool used by the blanket to more accurately date. It will then be relatively difficult for people to determine if you do not have a blanket in hand and it is also necessary to have an expert to help you distinguish. Native American Blankets with this type of Era are also divided into specific periods as follows:

Early classical period

Initially the introduction of these blankets will have horizontal stripes with the dominant color palette often coming from the natural shades found in sheep’s wool. Besides, people also combine some natural dyes with colors such as indigo and fine yarn. They will then be spun into yarn by the blanket maker and begin to be mixed together. The colors commonly used for mixing are usually brown, tan, white, black, indigo and sometimes red.

Classic period

The classical period began to prevail in 1804, this was also a time of strong development in the field of blanket weaving. The products offered will ensure quality with the elements being soft, warm and light.

What type of Native American Blankets are most commonly used?

Truong’s blankets are highly regarded by quilters for their beauty and incredibly versatile weave. Native American Blankets are also widely sold on the days of the ceremony.

The process of forming these blankets is extremely expensive, taking a lot of time and effort to perform. Because of that, not everyone can afford these precious blankets. Since it can only be purchased by those with money, it is named the Chief's Blanket.

Chief’s Blanket is a blanket that not everyone can own

Thus, the above article has helped you to know the specific meanings and types of Native American Blankets. Hopefully through that you will have more understanding of a country’s culture.