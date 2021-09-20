Are you avidly looking for career options in music? As we all know how music heals and helps us connect with the world, making a career in music could be mind-boggling. With a plethora of options, making the right choice and pursuing it could benefit you. You could opt for online vocal music classes, sound production, or learn a new instrument. The more skilled you are, the more opportunities you will be employed with. In this article, explore the Top 5 options to learn how to start a career in music.

5 Options to Kickstart your Career in Music

Singer/ Performer

If you are someone who has an affinity to sing with passion, then being a Singer/ Performer will help you in your career in music. You could kickstart by pursuing a degree in your favorite genre and develop a singing profile. To begin with, try performing in groups or jam with other artists. It enables you to gather confidence and provides you an idea of how to manage yourself while performing. As a singer, you should cultivate skills to perform alone or with a band. Perseverance and passion can make you a successful performer/musician.

Music Engineer

If you are tech-savvy and have a knack for machines, then Music Engineering is the best choice for you. A music engineer needs to look into compressing, mix and mastering, arranging audios, and recording sessions. To begin with, look for courses in music production, develop management skills, be formidable, and be a jack of all trades. You are required to work with attention to detail on tracks and songs while manifesting excellent managerial skills.

Instrumentalist

As an instrumentalist, it is vital for you to play multiple instruments. You will be required to play in gatherings, live shows with audiences, studio recordings, or social events. To be persistent in practice and honing skills to play different genres is essential for this role. If you are a newbie, hone your skills in whatever instrument you play and make sure you are accustomed to challenges. Practice on a regular basis to revise and refresh every now and then. Try to be adaptable to situations and handle unpredictable circumstances in case something goes south.

Composer

Love to make your own music? Transform your creative musical skills into becoming a professional composer. A composer is not cinched to one genre of music. You will be required to write music for films, songs, TV shows, jingles for advertisements, etc. It is pertinent to have extensive knowledge of music theory and excellent skills to get the finished product right. Begin by researching on courses on the music theory of your favorite genre or multiple ones. A composer is required to have an excellent hold on music theory. Enroll for courses and hone skills in sound production, different elements of sound engineering, software notation, and extensive knowledge of composition software.

Music Teacher

A music teacher instructs students in music concepts, instrumental music theory, teaches a band or a mixture of these. If you excel in any instrument or genre and are enthusiastic about music as career, then you might make a great teacher. To begin with, you need to look for a bachelor’s degree in music and a degree program after that. Look for institutions that could provide you job placement. Conduct a thorough research on good institutions or colleges for employment. You can also offer private classes to students that render a good salary.

Wrapping It Up

Music is divinely beautiful for everyone, and making a career in it would open you up to an adventurous life with a tinch of popularity or fame sometimes too. Making a career in music could seem difficult at first as the salary in music always is at extremes. But persistence and hard work could render great results. Best of luck with your musical endeavor!