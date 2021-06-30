Meter Point Administration Numbers (MPAN) and Meter Point Reference Numbers (MPRN) are important numbers for noting the energy supply at your property. These numbers are specific to your location. The numbers will not change if you did not move and only changed your energy supplier.

In this case, you will only need to tell your new supplier your MPAN and MPRN numbers. But if you moved location, then your MPAN and MPRN numbers will change, and you will be given new numbers by your new suppliers depending upon the location of your new property. If you don’t know these numbers, then worry not because this article has mpan and mprn numbers explained.

What is an MPAN, and where to find this number?

Also known as supply number, a Meter Point Administration Numbers (MPAN) is a unique number for your electricity meter at your property. Your electricity bills will have the MPAN number on them. This number appears in a box marked supply number on the bill and is a 13 digit number.

What is an MPRN, and where to find this number?

On the other hand, a Meter Point Reference Numbers (MPRN) is a unique number for the gas meter at your property. It appears as a number with up to 10 digits on your gas bill.

Why are MPAN and MPRN numbers important?

Since MPAN and MPRN numbers are unique to your location, they are used by suppliers of energy to find your address and determine your property’s energy supply. There are many reasons why this information is important.

1) You’re moving houses

When you move houses, your location changes, and so does your energy supplier. This is why it is important to know your property’s new MPAN and MPRN numbers so that you can make sure that your property receives the right energy supply and you do not have to waste time on standard or default tariffs.

2) You’re changing the energy supplier

If you want to change energy suppliers, then it is important you know your MPAN and MPRN numbers. You will have to tell these numbers to your energy suppliers, which will help them to determine your property’s energy supply and ensure that the energy transfer is smooth and quick. A faster and smoother switch of energy supply will allow you to save money.

3) You’re uncertain regarding the identity of your supplier

Maybe you live in a rental property where your landlord handles the energy supply, or you have changed house, and neither the seller of the house nor the estate agent has told you regarding your energy supplier. In this case, knowing your MPAN and MPRN numbers can help you find out who your energy suppliers are.

The bottom line

So if you are looking for cost-effective deals, then you can start off by comparing electricity and gas from various energy providers and tariffs through a utility bidder. If you want to change suppliers or you have moved houses, then knowing your MPAN and MPRN number will help you out. They will ensure that the energy transfer process is smooth and fast. We hope this article helped clarify your doubts about MPAN and MPRN numbers.