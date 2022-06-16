After a divorce is finalized, one of the things that one or both parties have to decide on is which things they will be bringing with them. One of the things that will be discussed in the divorce mediation proceedings in Vaughan is protecting the belongings of each of the parties.

Getting past the logistics is just the first step and the journey to starting fresh in a new space can be considered uncharted territory. Questions abound as to what properties you can freely bring with you and which ones you can set aside and kept safely, especially since there are emotional entanglements that you need to consider.

Remember that rebuilding your home after separation does not happen in an instant. There are things that you may want to keep at Centron Self-Storage in North York and some that you may have to bring with you. Do not feel disheartened if it feels like you are 19 again and all that you have with you is a bed and couch.

To help with your transition, here are some of the things that you can do as you move out:

Get rid of the sentimental items.

Healing and moving on is a process where you have to follow your own pace. However, you can take the advice of others who have gone through similar circumstances. You may want to drop sentimental things and be as far away from yourself as possible. These sentimental items are a reminder of the previous relationship that you’ve shared and in the initial stages, it is not healthy for you to be seeing them all the time. Not having visual reminders will help you heal faster.

How to get started:

Remove photos of you and your ex. If there are children involved, you may want to keep solo pictures of them for the first few months and hide the family photos until you are ready to see them again.

Do not bring wedding gifts with you no matter how valuable they are.

If you deem it more helpful, donate or sell some of the things that hold strong memories of your previous marriage like the couch or entertainment system you bought together.

If selling or donating are not options for you, put things in a box and keep them in a self-storage facility where you will not have easy access to them at any time of the day.

Create an inventory of the things that you may need in your new space.

Decorate the bedroom according to your personality

The bedroom is a crucial spot because this is where you are usually at your most vulnerable. It would help to change the look of your bedroom into something that you prefer and reflect your personality so that you will not associate it with anyone else.

How to update your bedroom:

Get the bed and furniture that you have always wanted to have.

Choose a paint palette that you prefer and complement the bedding that you chose.

Decorate according to your taste. Change the lighting or add a piece of art to change the overall dynamics of the room.

Redecorate at your own pace.

After a divorce, you will be on your own. Use this as an opportunity to get to know yourself again and what better way to do that than to decorate your own space? However, there are days when you will not be in your best mood for that. Respect the process of grieving, healing, and moving on. Follow your own pace and start small until you finally feel that the home where you are in is a reflection of who you are.

Tips for decorating your space:

Add new decor or frame your kids’ drawings.

Consider the things that you have kept in storage but leave those that you associate with strong memories.

Add items and shop for beauty salon supplies from the Mississauga store that can make you feel comfortable and more at home.

Your true journey to healing and moving on will start once your divorce is finalized. After going through marriage counselling in Windsor Ontario you may come to a decision to amicably settle your differences and move on with your lives separately. As you go through this journey, you will have material possessions to consider. Do not force yourself to keep things that will only cause you pain and prolong the healing process. You can choose to give them away, sell them, or put them in storage in the meantime. Regardless, respect your healing journey and start embracing your new life.