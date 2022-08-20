With more than 2 billion monthly users, YouTube is the second most visited website after Google. That amounts to over 50% of all Internet users! About 5 billion videos are seen daily, and that number is increasing. There is no sign of the growth of video marketing slowing down any time soon.

To succeed on YouTube, you need to understand many different things, such as the intricate YouTube algorithm, editing videos, creating captivating thumbnails, obtaining the most incredible audio and images, and being aware of music licensing laws. Creating compelling material that people want to watch isn’t even included in this.

Part 1: Why is it Important to Choose the Best Video Editor for YouTube?

If you want to be a successful YouTuber, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a good YouTube video editor. These tools can enhance the quality of your videos and save you a ton of time. Here is a complete guide on the most recommended and best video editor for YouTube that can help you sail the boat of YouTube content creation successfully:

When selecting a video editing software, you can skip the research and select the costliest one, expecting it to be the finest. But choosing the best video editor for YouTube shouldn’t be done on the spur of the moment. The tools you pick will determine whether you have a tremendous headache or become a YouTube success.

Part 2: The Most Recommended YouTube Video Editor

You can find many video editing software to edit and transform your simple videos into revenue and click-generating pieces of art. Among them, Filmora video editor is one of the most highly recommended and user-friendly editing software for YouTube that can help you edit your videos with just a few clicks. You can use the built-in features and drag and drop interface to add a creative and esthetic touch to your videos.

Here is what makes Filmora video editor the best YouTube editing software:

Tons of video effects:

The addition of new plug-ins that provide you access to visual effects from top visual effects producers, like Boris FX and NewBlue FX, allows Filmora to improve upon its already outstanding effects library. Filmora provides a variety of stunning effects that will significantly enhance the aesthetic value and style of your YouTube video, making it the best YouTube video editing software for users at any levels.

You can select different settings, trends, and light options from Filmora. For instance, you can use BCC Lights effects in post-production to create a whole new light effect.

Speed Ramping:

The speed ramping feature offers users additional freedom to keyframe videos and modifies the pace and transitions between various video segments. This feature can produce temporal effects like slow motion or speed-up. You have the option to create your own presets or pick from a variety.

Instant Mode:

The Instant Mode in Filmora is the ideal choice for new YouTube content creators who don’t know how to start, as it enables you to produce a whole film at once utilizing innovative, automated templates and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Up to 115 video themes for various categories, including business, travel, vlogs, slideshows, and more, are available in Filmora. With just one click, the Filmora AI automatically finds the best edits, cuts, transitions, and effects for your video and creates a finished product.

Speech-to-Text/Text-to-Speech:

You can easily convert speech to text and text to speech within Filmora, which increases the editing efficiency and improves the dubbing and subtitle editing experience. People who can’t dub or don’t want to risk their voices for dubbing voiceovers for YouTube videos can use the text-to-speech feature to fulfil their needs.

Masks:

The image masking function within Filmora allows you to pick a specific video segment and conceal, reveal, duplicate, or edit your film using video overlays. You can select various shapes to cover the video objects, including triangles, drops, rectangles, hearts, flowers, and more. You can easily adjust the mask’s position, height, breadth, and feather effect. You can also import the shapes.

AI Portrait

We were amazed to see that one of the finest features of Filmora is AI Portrait. It uses artificial intelligence to remove the backdrop from human faces. You can also use effects like “Neon Ring,” “Human Pixelate,” “Human Glitch,” and AR stickers like “Bunny,” “Zombie’s fangs,” and “Cute Cat,” etc. with this feature.

Green Screen

This function is fantastic for YouTube content creators who wish to alter the background of a video with different effects. Filmora’s “Green Screen” module lets you key out any hue you choose and replace it with a visual effect. You can modify the green screen videos’ tolerance, edge thickness, and offset for the ideal backdrop effect.

Export options

What editing software do YouTubers use? The answer is simple if you want your videos to do well on YouTube, you need to select a video editor with great export settings. Filmora has multiple formats to export videos. You can export any video directly to the relevant social site or device, such as YouTube and Vimeo.

Part 3: Price and plans

Support both Windows and Mac, you can download a trial version for free to explore the features in this video editor. If you decide to take it further and remove the watermark, you can choose from the following three different plans:

An annual plan of Filmora is available at $49.99 per year for 1 PC. For one year, this package will include all product features like video editing, audio editing, color editing, stock media, and other Advanced features. The price for unlocking Effects and plug-ins is separate.

A perpetual plan of Filmora is available at $79.99 for 1 PC for a lifetime. It includes the same features in Annual Plan.

Part 4: Final Verdict

If you are a new YouTube content creator and don’t have sufficient funds to explore the skills to edit videos or hire a YouTube video producer. We recommend using Filmora because it is easy to use. It is user-friendly and has so many powerful video editing features to create high-quality videos at an affordable price.