Star-studded palettes are popping up all over the place with celebrities launching their own beauty lines.

Gone are the days where we would survey glamour from afar, our favourite famous females are giving us the chance to feel closer to the glam life with the makeup and tools to replicate their most iconic beauty looks.

However, do we all share the same preferences around the globe? Let’s see who’s winning the beauty game around the world.

What are the most popular celebrity beauty brands around the world?

Although beauty standards, preferences and practices vary around the world, there are a few top celebrity brands that are global favourites. These world star celebrity brands include the likes of Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Florence by Mills and much more!

Beauty experts Cosmetify have dived deep into this topic and conducted research on the world’s favourite beauty brands. Take a look at our Top 10 most popular celebrity beauty brands around the world.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Having gifted us with hit after hit, Rihanna graces her fans once more with the world’s most popular beauty brand – Fenty Beauty.

The world’s favourite, Fenty Beauty is the most popular celebrity beauty brand in the UK, USA, Australia, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Russia, Pakistan and Norway to name a few!

Rihanna first shook the beauty world wither own makeup line Fenty Beauty which is most known for its inclusivity with foundation shades to suit all skin tones, with now up to 50 hues. Fenty Beauty promotes skin-loving and nourishing beauty products that focus on high quality and delivering vast pigmented shade ranges to flatter and enhance all skin tones.

Fenty Beauty prides itself on its long-wear formula foundation, Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 50 shades, keeping a flawless matte finish. The brand has continued to grow and evolve, with the recent launch of its skin tint products keeping in line with its ethos to suit all consumer’s beauty needs, both through shades and providing all options makeup lovers need whether it’s a heavy foundation look or a lighter casual skin tint type of day.

Dominating the makeup game, if you’re looking for blushes, bronzers, eyeshadows, highlighters, lip glosses and whatever else in between – Fenty Beauty has you covered!

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner

The youngest sibling in the Kardashian/Jenner empire, Kylie Jenner has shown yet again that the best is saved for last with beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Starting out as a Lip Kit business in 2015, Kylie’s beauty brand quickly grow into a mega brand with quality products, that remain affordable.

The record-breaking brand is the world’s second favourite beauty brand from a celebrity and is coming back strong this year with the relaunch of Kylie’s infamous Lip Kits. Promising 8 hours of wear in 37 shades, Kylie has stayed on top of her game coming back with upgraded, clean, vegan and cruelty-free formulas and updated packaging leaving fans double-clicking at the speed of light, which crashed the kyliecosmetics.com site yet again!

Although fan favourites like the creme lipsticks, concealers and eyeshadows are missing, the Kylie Cosmetics relaunch includes beauty products for lips, brows, eyeliner, makeup tools, blushes, bronzers and highlighters.

Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown

The strangest thing about Stranger Things star Mille Bobby Brown was her incredible make-up launch, a well-kept secret she worked on before releasing the world’s third favourite celebrity beauty brand!

With fun product names like her Zero Chill face mist and the Oh Whale! Clear Lip Balm, Millie Bobby Brown’s easy light-hearted energy seeps into her beauty line, promoting fresh clean beauty products.

One of the most popular products is the Cheek Me Later Cream Blushes, celebrated for their natural and long-lasting formula in addition to its versatility, as you can use the cream blushes on your lips too.

Millie prides her affordable beauty brand as an expression of self and promoting self-love. Having sat in hundred of makeup chairs herself, Millie has now put everything she has learned into her own brand with the intention of giving everyone the opportunity to feel beautiful and to love themselves inside and out! In line with this beautiful message, Millie named her beauty line after her great-grandmother, Florence, who was a woman who embraced herself and did things that made her happy all her life.

Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow

When looking at the world’s fourth favourite beauty brand, Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow prides itself on providing high performance, clean make-up.

Balancing luxury and sensory delight, Gwyneth’s beauty line offers fans beauty from the inside out. With forward-thinking products that sing to all the senses, Goop Beauty does more than flatter the face but allows you to feel sensual and alive from the inside out!

Think Empress energy and empowerment, Goop aims to transform your whole make-up experience with luscious ingredients and clean products.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics by Jeffree Star

Founded by internet personality Jeffree Star, this all American brand started off with lipsticks in 2014 and is now a mega-brand state in the beauty community!

With a brand as bold and iconic as its founder, Jeffree Star’s vegan and cruelty-free products give fans a chance to truly embody glamour and glitz with high pigmented, over the top hues.

Embodying fearlessness, Jeffree Star’s products encourage consumers to live boldly with fun products aiming to inspire beauty lovers to take risks and be proud of who they are.

Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner

After conquering the beauty game, Kylie comes back again with her phenomenal skincare range, Kylie Skin.

Keeping it simple with the baby pink packaging and minimal products, Kylie Skin is another savvy business move providing affordable skincare products. Featuring a milk toner, a foam cleanser, a walnut scrub, moisturiser, eye cream and a Vitamin C serum Kylie Skin offers a simple skincare routine that almost anyone can follow without having to break the bank to do so!

Featuring lightweight products, Kylie Skin avoids irritation and covers all the basics for younger fans to break into the skincare scene.

KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr

Coined a nutrition, health and wellbeing guru, Miranda Kerr launched her own Beauty and skincare brand Kora Organics in 2009 to help actualise her belief that ‘healthy skin is the most beautiful skin.’

Cruelty-free, organic and natural products in the KORA Organics range not only makeup lovers feel beautiful, but also provides nourishment to skin and calm and relaxation with products that soothe and promote a sense of wellbeing.

With a team of consultants focusing on microbiology and aromatherapy, KORA Organics is the ultimate holistic brand, encouraging consumers to embody self-care and mindfulness through its healthy and natural products.

Perhaps not the most affordable range in comparison to celebrity beauty brands, Kora Organics offers its money’s worth through high-quality results and a wellbeing boost!

Victoria Beckham Beauty by Victoria Beckham

With a focus on long-wear, Victoria Beckham’s beauty line is geared towards the modern individual living fast-paced lifestyles, and need high performing, luxury beauty products that are made to last.

Victoria Beckham Beauty promotes the idea of dynamism and coins her brand as ‘beauty in motion’ with the notion that the role of beauty is to complement the full life you lead.

With super clean products, Victoria Beckham Beauty offers cruelty-free, sustainable and high-performance beauty solutions for those who live life on the move.

Committed to preserving the planet, Victoria Beckham’s products reflect this not only in responsibly sourced, clean products but also in minimal plastic and recycled packaging.

Wander Beauty by Lindsay Ellington

Jet-setting supermodel and mum of two, Lindsay Ellington has dedicated herself to creating beauty essentials that are skin-loving but long-wearing and easy to use for the busybodies of the world!

Wander Beauty prides itself on being clean but essential beauty products you could use every day regardless of where you have wandered. Including globally sourced ingredients, Lindsay Ellington promises fresh beauty products that work with your skin.

Jaclyn Cosmetics by Jaclyn Hill

Internet sensation Jaclyn Hill gained popularity through her YouTube channel and launches her self-love promoting beauty line, Jaclyn cosmetics.

Following the mantra, ‘it’s more than just skin’ Jaclyn Cosmetics went beyond just sharing her beauty secrets with millions of subscribers, to creating her own beauty line.

Jaclyn Hill’s beauty brand is an expression of her obsession with beauty, and her luxurious products allow subscribers to embody her signature make-up look – smokey eye, nude lip and blinding highlighter!