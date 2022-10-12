Website design has constantly been evolving with time. Though it’s essentially designing a web page, its approach, sensibilities, and elements shift according to the demands of the time. This way, the end user finds the web page engaging and relevant to their needs.

A web designer should pay attention to the elements of their website so the end result would be impactful. However, web designers should use these elements wisely based on brand voice and image. Mindlessly including a bunch of elements creates a clumsy website that doesn’t give any clear-cut messages to the customer.

So, you must be careful with your choice of elements. In this article, we are going to see some trending elements you should consider in your website design.

1. Distinct typography

Your choice of font conveys finer details about what a brand represents. Choose the wrong font, and your customer is confused. Some things fonts convey silently are:

Is your brand classic or modern?

What information is essential?

What is the overall visual appeal and tone of your brand/website?

Subtly distinguish one brand from another.

After the colour palette, it is the font that creates a uniform style across your website, and it should be done right. For example, modern font styles can be adopted to give a sophisticated, forward-thinking appearance to a web page.

One last thing to check with respect to typography is font compatibility. Web designers should make sure the selected font is compatible with different browsers and devices. Professionals of web development in Melbourne always ensure cross-browser compatibility of every element incorporated in a website.

2. White space

The current trend in modern, minimalistic website design is the white space element. This one helps with the most critical part of a website — Navigation. The white spaces balance the content and draw user attention straight to the essential parts. So, web designers often use white space elements to create minimalistic websites that ease navigation for the user. Thus, it improves the customer experience.

For instance, if a featured product video, image or link is at the top of your webpage, you can use white space to distinguish it from other content. This makes it stand out from the rest of your site and encourages the user to check it out.

However, there isn’t a set rule for how much white space you need. It’s a good idea to provide at least some space between each content piece.

3. Card layout

The tech world is fascinated by card layouts. It is not only visually appealing, but it also turns the content into bite-sized pieces that users easily consume. This lets users decide which piece of content they want to expand and explore.

You can also display different content pieces in an organised manner. This kind of design is much preferred by both B2B and B2C websites.

One thing to note is to create responsive cards, which means the cards adjust in number depending on the screen size. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense.

4. Semi-flat designs

This is modern web design in its simplest form. A flat design, much like shadows, doesn’t give a 3D perception, whereas a semi-flat adds a little more detail to make it clear. Semi-flat designs also called flat designs 2.0, lie somewhere in the middle of skeuomorphism and flat.

Many big and small businesses have switched from realistic skeuomorphism to flat/semi-flat design because users can easily understand these designs and the website loads faster as there will be no complex elements.

And whether you make it a fully flat or semi-flat design, it’s vital to maintain the same throughout the website.

5. Ghost buttons

Another trendy and often used action button on a website is a ghost button. Ghost buttons blend into the backdrop with thin borders and no solid fill colour. They are transparent, thus the name “Ghost”.

Let’s be clear, ghost buttons and CTA buttons are different. They have different functionalities, so don’t use one for another. Contrary to ghost buttons, CTA buttons aim to attract customers’ attention.

The best way to use these buttons would be to place them together. Put the main goal action on the CTA button and add a secondary goal to the ghost button. For example, a web designer may insert ‘customise a t-shirt’ on the CTA button and ‘take me to the catalogue’ on the ghost button.

This way, the website offers value to both customers as well as leads.

6. SVG graphics

Scalable Vector Graphics, usually known as SVG, is a two-dimensional method for adding vector graphics to a website using a markup language. Some pluses of SVG are scalability, lightweight, faster loading time, and lossless data compression. Another strong merit is that SVGs are compatible with every browser we have today.

This is why brands and businesses prefer to use SVG to create their logos. It makes for a great addition to your website design.

Conclusion

These were some trends in website design. We are sure that using these elements in your designs takes the whole game to the next level.

