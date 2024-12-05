In Melbourne, a modern fireplace adds character to your house and offers functional heating during cold winter. You can choose from various designs and styles so that your fireplace perfectly matches your living room. The following are some of the most popular modern designs for fireplaces in Melbourne to raise the bar of your living room.

Linear Gas Fireplaces

Linear gas fireplaces have become increasingly popular in contemporary home designs for understandable reasons. They are sleeker and horizontal, blending into any sitting room more smoothly. Their minimalism and clear-cut lines suit the latest interior styles very well. Moreover, linear gas fireplaces are highly efficient in energy use and can be controlled remotely. These create a fantastic visual focal point at eye level, or you may lower them for a quiet look.

Double-Sided Fireplaces

Double-sided fireplaces, also called see-through fireplaces, provide warmth and ambience, joining two areas in one go. A double-sided fireplace is an attractive barrier between a living room and another adjoining space (dining area or kitchen). It helps improve movement within the house while allowing people to view it from different angles simultaneously; it has been designed to have extra viewing points, too. Regarding fuel type and design, you can choose either wood-burning or gas double-sided fires.

Suspended Fireplaces

Try out suspended fireplace models for an extraordinary feel coupled with artistry. Hanging down from above gives the impression that they are floating in the air. The 360-degree effect provided by its flames gives an extra edge within any living room, leading to all kinds of discussions apart from being another way to keep warm. Floaters are designed for spaces characterised by high heights with their sculpturesque nature, offering their best in such environments. Even though some are available on gas or electricity, others have to use wood as their fuel source.

Built-In Electric Fireplaces

These fireplaces have come a long way in terms of design and functionality. They are designed to offer a traditional fireplace look without dealing with venting issues or chimneys. Melbourne is ideal for electric fireplaces since installing gas lines or wood-burning fireplaces may be impossible. Modern electric fireplaces offer various customisable features, including adjustable flame colours, brightness settings, and even crackling sound effects. This fire can easily fit into a wall or even a custom-built feature, giving your home a modern touch and feel while providing the comforting warmth of an actual fireplace.

Corner Fireplaces

Corner fireplaces are a clever answer to the problem of small spaces. These fireplaces can be tucked into a corner, making them ideal for smaller living rooms or adding heat to an infrequently used space. Today’s corner fireplaces come in traditional and modern styles; thus, you can choose one that matches your decor. Whether gas, electric or wood-burning, corner fireplaces add value to your room by being functional and eye-catching.

Eco-Friendly Ethanol Fireplaces

These are a good option for anyone who wants something sustainable and green. They use bioethanol, a renewable fuel that burns without smoke, soot or ash. As such, there are no restrictions on where one can put them in their Melbourne living rooms because they do not require any venting system. The current models will fit into homes with contemporary designs, and many versions exist, including free-standing types, those mounted on walls, and tabletop models. Your ethanol fireplace has flickering flames that give it life, colour and sizzle while providing a warm, glowing ambience throughout your living space.

Conclusion

A trendy fireplace can turn your Melbourne lounge into a homely and stylish refuge place. Some will prefer the neat lines of linear gas variants. In contrast, others might go for suspended ones. With so many choices available, there is no doubt you will get it right when choosing a modern fireplace that fits well with your living room and makes those cold winters of Melbourne more bearable.