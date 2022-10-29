What is Metformin?

Metformin was FDA-approved back in 1995 to treat diabetes. It is a commonly used prescription drug that helps to control high blood sugar levels. It’s especially beneficial to patients when it’s used in combination with exercise and a proper diet.

Today, Metformin can be taken as either an oral tablet or an oral solution. If users prefer an oral tablet, there is also an option between an immediate-release or an extended-release tablet. Regardless of the form of Metformin you choose to take, it’s important to remember that for it to be truly successful and beneficial in its ability to combat high blood sugar levels, it must also be used in combination with a healthier lifestyle overall. Metformin today can be easily prescribed by your healthcare provider, or even online by companies such as AgelessRx that specialize in prescription therapies. It’s a very commonly used medication that has several unique health benefits, especially when it comes to its ability to combat diabetes in users.

Metformin’s History

Metformin can be traced back to medieval times to Galega officinalis, which also goes by other terms such as French lilac or false indigo. It’s a summer-flowering perennial herb that can be found in most temperate regions today! Back in the medieval times and Middle Ages, this herb was used to help relieve the symptoms of diabetes mellitus, such as the urge to pee frequently. It was also given as medication during periods of plague to increase users’ sweat levels, thus trying to detoxify them from whatever plague or ailment they were experiencing at the time.

Throughout the decades following, this herb was experimented with and studied by healthcare professionals around the world. Today, this herb is commonly referred to as French lilac, and it’s been studied for decades on just how it exactly helps to treat diabetes in patients. The most active ingredient found in the French lilac is isoamylene guanidine. This ingredient has been directly linked to the ability to lower glucose, or blood sugar levels when taken by patients. As a result of all of the studies and research, Metformin today has quickly become the first-choice treatment for those suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Metformin and Diabetes

According to Medical News Today, Metformin works in three distinct ways to help decrease overall blood sugar levels in patients.

Metformin helps to reduce the overall amount of glucose our body’s liver produces.

Metformin decreases the overall effects of insulin on our bodies.

Metformin helps to decrease the amount of sugar that our body typically absorbs.

Insulin is a naturally produced hormone within our bodies that helps to remove the extra glucose, or sugar, from our blood. However, those who are diabetic, or have insulin resistance are more prone to having higher blood sugar levels, as their insulin levels aren’t high enough to help contribute to a decrease in their overall blood sugar. Today, Metformin is also extremely beneficial in helping patients to prevent prediabetes, as well.

Other Benefits of Using Metformin

Aside from Metformin’s ability to help combat diabetes and prediabetes, there are other unique reasons that metformin may be prescribed to patients or other benefits associated with its use!

Lowers risk of developing pancreatic & colon cancer

According to studies carried out, metformin may help to reduce the proliferation of cancer cells as well as the overall chance of different types of cancer malignancies. When metformin is used in combination with radiotherapy, it can help to reduce the overall growth of cancerous tumors, as well.

Helps facilitate weight loss

Although the linkage between weight loss and metformin is unclear, there has been a correlation discovered between the two. As mentioned previously, in order for metformin to work effectively, patients must also carry out a healthy lifestyle. This could be a contributing factor as to why metformin helps to facilitate weight loss in users. However, metformin also increases the overall emission of GLP-1, a hormone that helps to suppress our body’s overall appetite.

Reduces risks of developing dementia and other cognitive impairment issues

Lastly, metformin also helps to minimize the risk of developing cognitive-related impairments, especially among patients as they begin to age. Insulin resistance is one of the main contributors as to why individuals today develop cognitive deterioration issues. However, metformin helps to decrease our body’s insulin resistance, thus also helping to prevent the development of cognitive impairments such as dementia.