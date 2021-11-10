The Christmas holiday is just around the corner and we all know what that means: time to get your nails in shape. With so many parties and events coming up, you want them to look their best! This article will give you tips on how to prepare your nails for the Holidays.

Get a manicure

Luckily, you can always go to a salon or spa and get a manicure done but you’ll find that most of the best DIY nail kits can be set up in less time and for a cheap price. If you don’t have time to go to the salon and get a manicure, you can do it yourself. Some tools will help you. For example, nail clippers and buffers are used at salons to make your nails look beautiful. Nail dip starter kits are also now available, and it is a lot easier than you think. Just find a kit that fits your needs and use the colors you like best.

Remove your nail polish and use a nail buffer to smooth out the nails.

Remove the old nail polish by using either a cotton ball or a piece of paper towel with some acetone. Then, use a nail file to smooth out your nails. Different files have different purposes, so pick one that you think will suit best on you.

Take a break from the nail art.

The Holidays are all about getting dressed up and looking your best. So if you want to look good for those special events, take a little break from wearing festive manicures during this time of year. You can always do it after New Year!

Apply clear nail polish; this will help keep your nails from breaking easily.

Now that you’ve got everything in order, it’s time to paint! Apply a topcoat that is strong and durable before you start applying color. This will help protect your nails and make them less likely to chip when you’re at home or working on a project. It also helps strengthen your fingernails so they won’t break as often.

Keep up with good habits.

Having a healthy diet and exercising regularly will help you maintain strong, healthy nails less likely to break or peel off. If you’re not taking care of your nails, preventing them from getting small tears or breaks will be difficult. Bear in mind that drinking lots of water and getting enough sleep every day will help keep your nails strong and of course, eating fruits and vegetables are known to help your nails grow healthier!

Moisturize!

Moisturizing your cuticles is one of the most important steps in getting your nails ready for your date. The key to moisturizing them well is to apply cream, lotion, or oil around the base of the cuticle then push them back towards the tip of the nail. If you are worried about getting oil or cream on your clothes, try using Vaseline instead to moisturize the cuticles around your nails.

Once you’re done moisturizing, let them dry for a few minutes. You will want them to be nice and dry before applying any polish so that it doesn’t smudge.

Don’t forget about yourself! Treat yourself and get your nails in tip-top shape before the holidays! Whether with a poly nail kit or any nail kit in the market, you can create your own perfect nails.