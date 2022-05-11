A merchant account has a special significance in the e-commerce system. It is the channel through which consumers’ money is transferred to the disposal of the seller. Any money movement in the financial system has a certain degree of risk. The more funds a business manages, the better its merchant account should be protected. Before opening an account for your business, explore different options and make sure that the provider will offer you not only a financial service but also a wide range of protective measures.

Do I Need to Protect My Merchant Account?

Should an entrepreneur wait until some problems arise with their online account to resort to its protection? A business person may treat their merchant account carelessly:

· beginners are too optimistic and hope that there are not so many scammers around, or they will not notice their business

· some merchants don’t want to spend extra money on security measures for their eWallet and decide to install them only if difficulties start to arise with bank transfer money

But the price of a mistake for business is high. Your future relationships with financial institutions depend on your past and present financial history. Banks also assess their risks by providing services to the business, and therefore will not contact companies from which other financial platforms have already suffered losses.

Open a business account with Maxpay – a High-Security Financial Service

Maxpay maxpay.com offers to protect businesses in the EU with highly technological anti-fraud solutions, such as

· VMPI

· Ethoca Alert Services

· Risk-management software

· Anti-fraud tools

Open a merchant account on one of the safest platforms. Accept payments from customers in EUR, USD, and multiple other currencies without fear of any fraudulent schemes. Maxpay not only provides you with protection against already existing and widespread schemes for extorting money from a seller’s online account. The company is constantly working on updating the software to always be at least one step ahead of the scammers.

Take Advantage of Multiple Merchant Accounts

Merchant accounts, especially multiple ones, allow you to increase sales, as they are the most convenient and affordable ways to pay for goods. The more different payment methods you can provide to your customers, the more likely they are to choose your business. It is essential if you are selling in other countries with popular local payment methods. However, not only your income depends on the reliability and security of an online account but also on the security of the bank cards of your company’s clients.

Multiple MerchantAccounts Advantages Risks How to Avoid or Neutralize Risks possibility to accept payments from different sources right on your company websitepossibility to scale your businessno additional or hidden feesdetailed analytical reportspossibility to customize all payment forms chargebacksfriendly frauddisputes with banks clean and unintended fraud Chargeback trackingKYC procedureTrustchainDevice Fingerprinting

By picking a merchant account with reliable anti-fraud protection, you create insurmountable barriers for fraudulent schemes. This means that the channels for receiving money into your eWallet will always be clean and safeguarded.