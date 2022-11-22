Originally established by Harvard University Graduate School of Administration in 1908, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) has grown to become the world’s most popular graduate management program. Every year, thousands of ambitious, prospective individuals apply to various types of MBA programs, looking to secure a firm bedrock of fundamental management knowledge. The international MBA program not only offers a holistic view of areas in business – such as marketing, accounting, and finance – but crucial leadership skills and soft skills are also developed, aiming to craft effective and well-rounded professionals.

Where to Pursue an International MBA Program

As the world evolves, the globalization of businesses evolves alongside it. Due to this, it’s unsurprising that more and more students are seeking an international MBA program. While those eager to embark on this journey are looking to take advantage of the program’s utility, one important question remains. Where is the best destination to pursue an international MBA program? With countries across the globe offering a vast array of options, it’s important to determine the country that will provide you with the most advantages.

International MBA Programs in China

So, if you are looking to boost your career prospects and hone your skills, China has proven to be an extremely popular choice when searching for an international MBA program. Recent years have witnessed an increasing trend of students settling in this country due to the many benefits it offers.

● Access to Elite MBA programs

China offers the most top-tier and elite executive MBA programs that will look good on any graduate’s resume. As evidenced by the top 50 MBA rankings by the Financial Times, multiple programs are on the list. This indicates that the best of the best is available in China, meaning that the MBA program you choose is highly likely to be internationally reputable and well-established.

● More Job opportunities

International MBA programs are in high demand and can offer their graduates some enticing opportunities upon graduation. Particularly in China, MBAs have notable access to domestic and multinational firms, while cities such as Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai are global hubs for finance and trade. The percentage of MBAs employed after three months stands at over 90% for most Chinese schools, with some even boasting 100%.

● Scholarships

With academic, professional, and personal accomplishments in mind, schools in China are eager to entice promising, talented applicants. As a result, the country has offered an impressive number of scholarships, hoping to attract a vast range of qualified applicants. This has particularly grown in recent years, with schools casting a wider net than ever, aiming to further reinforce their position on the international stage for MBA programs.

● International Exchanges

For those looking to deepen their international business knowledge and spend their time abroad, China offers an extensive selection of international exchange programs. If you’re keen to enrich your experience globally while familiarising yourself with one of the leading global economic powers in China, then this is certainly an option to consider.

Requirements When Applying for an International MBA Program in China

Depending on the given school, there are some requirements that prospective applicants must consider before selecting an MBA in China. While it varies based on the program, some general requirements are as follows:

● A bachelor’s degree or above

● Proficiency in English

● A CEIBS Admission Test Score or GMAT/GRE score provided

● Full-time work experience of two years or longer

Remember, requirements will vary based on the school, so it’s important to research beforehand. Each program will also have its own application process.

The International MBA Program from Antai College of Economics and Management

Ultimately, if you are looking to take on an international MBA program from a highly reputable school with a rich history, ACEM is an ideal option. Founded in 1896, the parent school of ACEM, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), is consistently ranked top 5 in the nation. In fact, ACEM became China’s first business school to be accredited by all three of the world’s leading business school accreditation entities: AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA. With over 100 years of history, ACEM has firm roots with domestic and global allies.

Due to its well-established reputation and international recognition, this is a commendable school that any student should prioritize. For this specific program, the requirements (for non-Chinese citizens) are as follows:

● Healthy both physically and mentally

● Outstanding academic performance and potential

● A bachelor’s degree or an equivalent one from an accredited college or university

● At least a 2-year work experience before formal registration

● Proof of language proficiency (as the picture shows)

Please click their website for more information about the international MBA program from ACEM.