Website heatmaps can help you to gather data on your user’s activity on your website. There are many ways in which business owners, digital marketers, researchers, and product teams can benefit from heatmaps. The analytics gathered from heatmaps can help them to make major changes that drive growth. By combining heatmaps with other analytics tool data, they can understand their users better. We have discussed about web heatmaps and how you can create a website heatmap free in detail below.

What are heatmaps?

Heatmaps are a visual representation of data where the values are represented by different colors depending on their intensity. This can help you to find out what’s working and what’s not working for your website. You can gather a lot of information about users’ engagement through heatmaps.

Heat maps came into existence in the late 1800s by Toussaint Loua to graphically present the changes across Paris. Later, computer heat mapping technology was invented in the early 1990s by software designer Cormac Kinney. He made this tool to showcase real-time financial marketing information.

Website heatmaps are color-coded and different color schemes are used to depict the data. Most commonly, the rainbow color scheme is used to display data. The most popular or hot areas of the website are represented by bright colors and the less popular or cold areas are represented by light colors.

Types of heat maps

Now, we will tell you about the different types of heat maps for websites that you can utilize. You can use multiple heatmaps for websites to get the most in-depth information about your users.

Click maps

Click maps show you the clicks and taps of your website visitors on the web page. You can see which website elements are the most and least clicked by the users. It can also reveal if there are any navigational issues on your website.

You can monitor if the CTAs are positioned relevantly where they’re visible to the users. Look out for any frustration or rage clicks on your website. You can also identify any design elements that are confusing the visitors and they’re clicking on them.

Scroll maps

Scroll maps show you how much people are scrolling down on your web page. You can understand the attention span area of your users. This insight can help you in placing the crucial content and CTA buttons accordingly.

By analyzing the average visitor’s scrolls, you can decide how to place the important content at the top of the webpage. You can use the scroll maps information for the redesigning process of your website.

Benefits of using heatmaps

Most of the web analytics tools like Google Analytics provide you with information like how many people visited the webpage, conversion & bounce rate, etc. But you can’t know how the users really engaged with your webpage, where they clicked, and how much they scrolled. Heatmaps can give you information on how the users conducted themselves on your web page.

A website heatmap is visual in nature and much easier to analyze than standard analytics reports. Large amounts of data sets can be analyzed with heatmaps effortlessly. You can observe the intensity of user engagement by the colors used to represent the distinct site areas.

Heat mapping tools like WebMaxy Analyzer can help you to gather more thorough information about your website visitors. Not just their clicks and scrolls, you can watch their complete website sessions. Using heatmaps with other analytics data can help you get a clear picture of your users’ behavior.

There are many other features in WebMaxy Analyzer that can help you get deep customer insights.

Session Replays

Watch your website visitors’ sessions and analyze their complete website activity. Understand how they see, where they click, and from where they exit your website. This precise information can help you take note of any website errors that you might be unaware of.

From session replays, you can know what content of your website people look at the most and what they don’t even see once. You can know how they navigate to the other web pages of your website. You can record all your users’ sessions with WebMaxy Analyzer.

Surveys & Polls

Conduct surveys & polls to know your customers’ opinions and viewpoints. This is the best way to get direct answers from users instead of relying on guesswork or assumptions.

WebMaxy provides you with many survey templates that you can customize and launch on your website. The survey reports are graphically represented which makes it easy to analyze the customer data.

Funnel View

You can analyze your website visitors’ journey by creating funnels. The funnel view can show you the conversion and drop-off rate throughout the different customer journey stages. You can know where the maximum number of visitors is dropping. With this information, you can make changes to prevent the users from slipping.

Form Analytics

You can analyze your website forms’ performance with WebMaxy Analyzer. See the user interaction and drop-off rate in the different attributes of the forms. This way you can know which fields users fill in easily and which they avoid. From this detailed information, you can create forms that get the most user engagement.

Push notifications

You can send notifications to your website visitors to remind them to resume their journey. By nudging your customers you can make sure that they don’t forget about your company. You can customize the push notifications and decide when you want to send them to your prospects.

WebMaxy Analyzer has many other features like user insights, feedback, segmentation, block IP, and many advanced integrations. To learn more about WebMaxy Analyzer, connect with our experts on call or email us at [email protected].

Who should use website heatmaps?

Most of the analytics tools provide information about the total website visitors, page views, bounce & conversion rates, etc. You can know what has happened on your website but not why it happened. A web heatmap can help you know the quality of those interactions. You can know where and on what elements your website visitors are clicking.

Heatmaps can be used by digital marketers, analysts, product managers, and UX designers. Evaluating heat maps can help them in many ways as we have mentioned below.

Know their website performance: The heatmap color hues represent the performance level of different site areas. It can highlight what website areas are getting users’ attention and clicks. With scroll maps, you can know how much in-depth people scroll down on your webpage. You can easily find out how engaging your web pages are. This information can help you find ways to make your website interesting and engaging.

Simplify complex data: Heatmaps represent the complex clicks data in an understandable form. From the color scheme, you can easily understand what site areas are performing well and which areas need improvement. If you see very few clicks by analyzing the data for long period then that means you need a complete redesign of your website.

See from your visitors’ perspective: You redesign your website but don’t see any improvement in website performance. It might be due to the fact that you are not considering your visitors’ expectations like where they expect to find what and where they lose interest. Heatmaps can help you know exactly how the users behave and where they click or tap even unknowingly. With heatmaps, you can read your visitors’ behavior and make changes accordingly.

Conversion rate optimization: Heatmaps can help contribute to an important process of conversion rate optimization of the website. You can make data-driven changes that help you to create the best user-focused version of your website.

How can you create a website heatmap for free?

You can create a web heatmap for free using a user behavior analytics tool like WebMaxy Analyzer. Follow the steps given below to create a heatmap for website free.

Step 1: Create a WebMaxy Analyzer account and complete the setup process.

Step 2: Go to the Dashboard and click on Analyze.

Step 3: Next click on Heatmap coming in the drop-down box of Analyze.

Step 4: Now, click on Create new heatmap on the top-right corner of the webpage.

Step 5: Add a Title and URL of the webpage you want to create a heatmap for. Click on Save and your website heatmap is created.

Wrapping Up

Heatmaps can help you to improve your digital experience significantly. You can analyze your visitors’ behavior and understand what they need, want, & expect. The in-depth data and actionable insights from heatmaps can aid you in making the right website changes.

You can maximize your heatmaps effectiveness by combining it with session replays, surveys & polls, funnel view, form analytics, user insights, and feedback from WebMaxy Analyzer. Get a 360-degree view of your customers and make value-driven changes that enhance your user experience.

