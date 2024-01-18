In the dynamic landscape of the digital world, few leaders encompass the convergence of records, analytics, AI, and cybersecurity as profoundly as Rohini Kasturi. Kasturi has carved a gap in these sectors, including as a serial entrepreneur, founder, and CXO of public and private companies. Kasturi’s work on various tech committees and advisory forums at prestigious establishments like Harvard and Stanford similarly attests to his know-how.

Proven Track Record in CXO Positions

Successful stints in CXO positions in public and private sector organizations have marked Kasturi’s career. He has driven significant growth as the EVP and Chief Product Officer at SolarWinds. Under his visionary leadership, the company transformed from a multi-product portfolio to a SaaS business model, witnessing significant YoY bookings, subscription, renewal rates, and EBITDA increases.

Earlier, as the Chief Product and Development Officer at Pulse Secure, Kasturi doubled the bookings in less than three years and played a pivotal role in the successful acquisition of Pulse Secure by Ivanti. His tenure as the VP/GM of the Cloud and Data Management BU at Veritas Technologies saw him manage the Data and Information management portfolio and pioneer the industry’s inaugural multi-cloud data and information management SaaS platform and apps ecosystem.

Strong Educational Foundation

Kasturi holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering and has completed executive programs at Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School. Currently, he is undergoing certification with the National Association of Corporate Directors. This further solidifies his credentials and commitment to continuous learning.

Fortifying Security Measures

Kasturi’s fast reaction to the SolarWinds assault is a traditional example of his strategic questioning and decision-making talents. He led the employer’s quick reaction, launching a ‘Secure by using Design’ program to strengthen safety. His establishment of a cyber and tech committee inside the Board of Directors boosted transparency and collaboration in safety features, raising the enterprise’s security score to over 90%.

Cultivating Leadership and Talent

Kasturi’s leadership shines in his consciousness of skills development. He has driven sizeable outcomes by fostering internal expertise and complementing it with industry hires. His established order of centers of excellence and high retention quotes of top-tier knowledge has created a culture of growth and excellence within the agencies he leads.

Leading Transformation at Pulse Secure and Veritas

At Pulse Secure, Kasturi played an instrumental role in doubling Zero-Trust Security Portfolio bookings annually. His leadership was pivotal in the launch of a comprehensive Hyper-Converged Zero-Trust Access Platform and Solutions ecosystem and the successful acquisition of Pulse Secure by Ivanti.

His Veritas time as VP/GM of Cloud and Data Management BU solidifies his reputation as a transformational leader. He has continuously brought excellent outcomes and fostered relationships with main corporation clients and industry stakeholders.

Driving Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success

Kasturi’s focus on go-to-market strategies has proven successful, aligning GTM leaders across functions and boosting sales pace and deal value. His approach has elevated CSAT and Net Promoter Scores and established new growth teams supporting routes to market with GSIS and Hyper-scalers.

His strategic alliances with industry leaders like HCL and Infosys and partnerships with Azure and AWS have resulted in a significant increase in ARR. These achievements, along with his engagements with Fortune 2000 clients and advisory boards with leading CIOs, have earned Kasturi recognition from TrustRadius, GigaOm, Globees, Gartner, Forrester, and Stevie Awards.

A Respected Thought Leader

Rohini Kasturi is quite an accomplished executive with a demonstrated record of using boom, profitability, and innovation. His widespread enjoyment and unequaled expertise make him a reputable chief dependent on SaaS industry guides. As he continues to steer the tech industry, one factor is sure: Kasturi is a name to watch inside the world of cyber, information, analytics, and AI.