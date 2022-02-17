IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy is known for being the leading institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. If you wish to gain a strong foundation in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, E&ICT Academy’s certification in AI and ML will give you the edge you need over your competition. The IITs are the top institutes for engineering and technology. By getting certified by IIT Guwahati, you will be carrying the reputation of a prestigious brand in your resume.

If you wish to get into the domain of Artificial Intelligence and the various applications of Data Science, this Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence course can be your key. The 9-month programme is a holistic program covering a great set of tools and technologies that will help you get job roles such as Data Scientist, Artificial Intelligence engineer, Data Analyst or Machine Learning engineer.

The course is an outcome-focused development programme for the Data Scientists and AI or ML engineers of the future. This IIT Artificial Intelligence course is instructed by a dedicated mentor who will support you throughout the course and help you with all your queries. Your mentor will also be monitoring your assessments and encouraging you to up your performance. You will also get access to career assistance and be able to make connections through your projects and the workshops. Hence, the programme will not just teach you skills and methodologies but also make you an industry-ready professional by the time you have completed this ML and AI certification.

This is a professional certification and requires time and dedication, however, once you are certified, it will truly add a lot of value to your credentials. The programme is arranged with the help of Imarticus Learning, one of India’s top training institutes for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Let’s learn more about what the programme has to offer.

The Certification in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

In order to be eligible for this programme, you need to be first a graduate with at least 50% marks. After submitting your application for the programme, you will be asked to take a telephonic interview. Once you clear this phase, you may either opt for a scholarship or simply receive your offer letter for the programme.

Here are the jobs you will be eligible for after the programme:

ML Engineer

ML Architect

AI Engineer

AI Architect

Data Scientist

Data Science Consultant

Data Analyst

Business Analyst

Business Intelligence Developer

The programme is designed with the help of an industry-approved curriculum where live sessions are taken for 8 hours every week. The course also comprises 25 real-world projects and over a hundred assignments that deal with real-world scenarios and problems.

For example, you will be building systems for feedback analysis, face detection, speech classification, object detection, market basket analysis, visual surveillance, etc. Students get the chance to be a part of a 3-day on-campus training module in IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy campus. Along with the skills and knowledge you will gain to impress top MNCs and conglomerates, you will also get help in resume building, profile enhancement and interview preparation. Being a part of this IIT artificial intelligence course also automatically gives you access to a placement portal for increasing your career opportunities.

Here are some of the tools and technologies that will be covered in the ML and AI certification programme:

Python

NumPy

Pandas

TensorFlow

Jupyterhub

Google Colab

Spyder

OpenCV

Conclusion

An Artificial Intelligence certification is essential to gain access to lucrative job roles. With the help of an advanced professional programme such as this, you will definitely impress your future employers.