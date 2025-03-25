When a Generation Zer tells you online to “touch grass,” they’re not exactly being polite. But they actually have a point, as unintended as it may be. Nature has always held a quiet yet undeniable power, a force that hums beneath the surface of our everyday lives, gently restoring balance, renewing energy, and offering a profound state of equilibrium to those who take the time to connect with it.

That same philosophy has been at the heart of Marco Pharma International since the beginning. Driven by an enduring respect for nature’s own way of healing, Marco has created a line of thoughtfully made remedies that work with the body, helping it detox, reset, and find its natural balance.

You could say Marco Pharma International is making it easier for everyone to “touch grass.” Here’s how the company got there.

Who is Marco Pharma International?

Based in beautiful Roseburg, Oregon, Marco Pharma International takes immense pride in sourcing only the highest-quality, natural-based pharmaceutical products from an impressive network of 15 different manufacturers across the globe.

What truly sets Marco apart is its careful selection process, which is guided by a team of highly experienced physicians and pharmacists. These medical professionals have spent decades working with biological medicines, giving them the knowledge and expertise needed to handpick only the most effective and reliable products available.

Every single ingredient that makes its way into the company’s inventory is pharmaceutical-grade, meaning it meets the strictest industry standards for purity, potency, and safety. In addition, all ingredients are thoroughly standardized and officially registered with their respective medical regulatory agencies, ensuring full compliance with global health and safety regulations.

Following is a breakdown of three of Marco Pharma International’s standout offerings.

German Homeopathic and Herbal Remedies

Marco Pharma International is proud to provide homeopathic and herbal remedies inspired by rich European traditions. Its Nestmann formulas have been carefully crafted for over 50 years, based on wisdom passed down through three generations of naturopathic physicians and pharmacists. These formulas do double duty: They supplement essential nutrients while supporting the body’s own natural healing mechanisms.

What makes Nestmann remedies so special is that they’re pharmaceutical-grade and standardized, meaning that every batch is pure, potent, and consistent. Many of these formulas help the body detoxify, improve organ function, and promote overall wellness.

German biological medicine has traditionally relied on “drainage remedies” — specialized formulations that assist the body in eliminating toxins and restoring balance, so having made these remedies widely available to U.S. practitioners, Marco Pharma brings a powerful European healing tradition to the mainstream.

Marcozyme

Digestion and immunity—two things we could all use a little extra support with. That’s where MarcoZyme™ comes in. This highly concentrated and powerful proteolytic enzyme combination was developed by outstanding German formulator Bernhard Muschlien, making it superior to any enzyme product on the market.

MarcoZyme™ is a comprehensive solution for inflammation throughout the body, and because of this, German physicians widely prescribe these proteolytic enzymes because they control inflammation by breaking up inflammatory debris and initiate tissue restitution.

What sets MarcoZyme™ apart is its thrombolytic effect—dissolving small blood clots and reducing edema—making it remarkably effective for acute sports injuries and inflammatory conditions. That’s why it’s trusted by many major league German sports and Olympic teams.

Dealing with allergic reactions, arthritis, sinusitis, operative wounds, or simply wanting better nutrient absorption and a happy gut? MarcoZyme™ delivers powerful enzymatic support when your body needs it most.

Intestazyme

Your gut does a lot of work—so why not give it a little extra support? Intestazyme is a thoughtfully formulated, protease-free digestive enzyme blend designed to aid digestion and promote gut health. Unlike other enzyme formulas, which often contain proteases that can be harsh on sensitive stomachs, Intestazyme focuses on gentle, plant-based support for a smoother digestive process.

This unique formula includes a blend of herbal ingredients and targeted enzymes as well as essential digestive enzymes. Together, these ingredients work to break down carbohydrates, fats, and fibers, reducing bloating, discomfort, and sluggish digestion.

Ionized Trace Minerals

Did you know that your body is constantly regenerating itself? It’s true — your cells are always working to maintain health, repair damage, and support growth. But to do this effectively, they need essential trace minerals. These minerals, when in their ionized (electrically charged) form, play a crucial role in helping your cells absorb enzymes and vitamins, which in turn generate the energy your body needs.

In a perfect world, a balanced diet would supply all the necessary trace minerals, but modern stressors like processed foods and environmental toxins, as well as everyday stress, can deplete these vital nutrients, making it harder for your body to function and heal properly.

That’s where Somaplex formulas come in. These formulations are designed to help regulate the body’s absorption mechanisms and restore essential mineral balance, helping you feel and function at your best. Unlike conventional mineral supplements, which often pass through your system without being fully absorbed, Somaplex formulas provide minerals in their most bioavailable form.

This means your body can actually use them, enhancing metabolism, boosting immune function, and promoting overall wellness.