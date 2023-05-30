Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee continues to captivate audiences with his powerful performances, and his upcoming movie, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,’ is no exception.

The film, a gripping legal courtroom drama, recently premiered at the esteemed New York Indian Film Festival, receiving a resounding standing ovation. The overwhelming response from international audiences has left everyone in awe and heightened the anticipation for the film’s release.

An Unforgettable Screening at New York Indian Film Festival

The New York Indian Film Festival is renowned for showcasing exceptional cinema from the Indian subcontinent, and ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ made an indelible mark on this prestigious stage.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh, and Vishal Gurnani, this extraordinary Manoj Bajpayee movies on Zee5 left a lasting impression on the viewers, resulting in a well-deserved standing ovation.

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was present at the screening, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the crowd for their response.

He said, smiling with enormous pleasure, that it was an overpowering experience to see such an amazing response from the audience on the international stage.

He described how he had actual goosebumps when a standing ovation was given to the picture at the New York Indian Film Festival. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude to each and every person.

Apoorv Singh Karki, the man behind Bandaa movie and the director of the film, felt overwhelmed with gratitude for the positive reception the movie received.

He added that it is a humbling experience to have a film that was created with all of one’s heart and with a great deal of effort to convey an essential message to the audience and have that film appreciated. It made him delighted to see that all of their hard work was finally paying off.

Vinod Bhanushali, Chairman and Managing Director of Bhanushali Studios Limited, expressed his happiness at seeing his idea become a reality on such a renowned platform.

He divulged that the New York International Film Festival is a very prestigious stage for the picture to screen at. He remarked, “Ever since the film was presented, I have been receiving many messages, which has made me incredibly pleased! “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” is the kind of movie that should be watched, listened to, and experienced by everyone.

Zee Studios’ Thrill and Honor

As the film’s co-producer, Zee Studios also expressed their thrill and honour to have ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ screened at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios, stated that it was an honour to have their picture presented at the New York Indian Film Festival.

They were delighted about all of the admiration and love that Banda was receiving, and they were pleased to present it to audiences in different parts of the world.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a poignant courtroom drama that explores the battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and the influence of a self-styled godman, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

This gripping narrative showcases the triumph of willpower and the fact that no one is above the law.

In the film, Bajpayee portrays the struggle of a rape survivor, capturing the resilience and determination needed to fight for justice.

Manoj Bajpayee has always been known for his exceptional performances and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ adds another feather to his cap, presenting him as a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema. His portrayal of the character in this compelling courtroom drama promises to be awe-inspiring and impactful.

A Worldwide Premiere on ZEE5

The highly anticipated debut of “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai“, or Bandaa, is set to premiere on ZEE5, the most popular streaming platform, on May 23, 2023.

Manish Kalra, ZEE5 India’s Chief Business Officer, spoke on the network’s delight in sharing uplifting and thought-provoking narratives with its viewers.

He explained that ZEE5 aimed to work with top talent to produce stories that people could connect deeply and emotionally.

Moreover, he stated, “We are confident that the ZEE5 audience will thoroughly enjoy this film upon its release.”

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, highlighted the significance of ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ in raising the bar for powerful and inspiring stories from South Asia.

She emphasized the film’s recognition and celebration at the New York Indian Film Festival and expressed her excitement about its upcoming release on the ZEE5 platform.

Audiences worldwide can look forward to being enthralled by Manoj Bajpayee’s gripping performance and the film’s impactful storytelling.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ has left an indelible impression on the international stage, receiving a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival.

This entertaining legal courtroom drama, featuring the stellar performance of Manoj Bajpayee, is set to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative and impactful message.

Mark your calendars for May 23, 2023, as ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ or Banda premieres exclusively on ZEE5, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for viewers worldwide.