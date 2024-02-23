“Even if a job advertisement does not specify Mandarin proficiency, candidates should not assume language skills are irrelevant,” says Ms. Wang, a veteran recruiter at a top executive search firm.

Shanghai has established itself as a global financial and business hub, attracting top talent from around the world. However, recruiters here underline that Mandarin language skills are essential for overseas professionals and graduates looking to build their careers in the city.

A survey of 1500 online job advertisements in Shanghai underscores this necessity. It found that 49% of vacancies explicitly required spoken Mandarin, while 51% stipulated written Chinese ability. In contrast, only 1 job posting stated Mandarin was not a prerequisite.

Written Chinese Spoken Chinese Required 51% 762 26% 389 Preferred 0% 7 7% 104 Not required 0% 0 0% 0 Not mentioned 49% 731 67% 1007 Total 100% 1500 100% 1500

Vital for Daily Work Needs

Recruiters point out that Shanghai’s working language is predominantly Mandarin, rather than English. “From meetings with clients to interacting with colleagues, Mandarin is vital for day-to-day work needs,” highlights Ms. Li, a hiring manager at a major financial institution.

Data also shows Mandarin abilities are valued equally with English. Among vacancies specifying language criteria, 43.1% required both oral Chinese and written Chinese.

This holds true even at multinational corporations that conduct business globally. “Multinationals in Shanghai need local market insights and relationships with Chinese partners. This necessitates Mandarin fluency,” says Mr. Wang, a tech sector recruiter.

Sample job ad – this international company requires its engineers to know spoken and

written Chinese

Compensating with Other Languages Rare

The survey indicates overseas candidates’ knowledge of other foreign languages generally does not offset the lack of Mandarin skills. Only 2% of ads surveyed showed preference for abilities in languages such as Spanish, Arabic or Korean. Furthermore, over half of these still required proficiency in spoken or written Chinese.

“Mandarin is the common business language here. So fluency in French or German does not provide an edge in the Shanghai job arena,” highlights Ms. Li.

Entry-Level Roles Also Need Mandarin

While Mandarin necessity is highest for client-facing and management-level openings, recruiters clarify language skills are also vital for administrative and technical positions.

“Even in back-office roles, whether in a Chinese or foreign company, you frequently need to read internal communications in Mandarin,” Ms. Wang explains.

Survey statistics substantiate this. Over 50% of advertisements for clerical and craft jobs mandated knowledge of written Chinese.

Language Skills taken for Granted

Not explicitly specifying Mandarin requirements does not imply language abilities are unimportant. The survey found over 65% of recruiters polled later stated Mandarin was required, despite not mentioning this in job advertisements.

“We expect a high level of oral and written Chinese by default for local hires,” says Ms. Li. “Explicitly mentioning this does not cross our minds, since it seems obvious.”

Other recruiters concur Shanghai employers typically assume candidates, especially local graduates, can function in the Chinese language. Failing to meet this unstated criterion likely leads to rejection.

Thus, not mentioning Mandarin requirements presents a frustrating gray area. Overseas talent may spend time applying for roles where Chinese fluency is unofficially critical.

Language in which the job posting was written, by occupation

For global professionals aiming to shift their careers to Shanghai, developing strong Mandarin skills is vital. Fortunately, Shanghai offers rich ground for picking up and improving language abilities.

From formal college classes to informal conversation partners, multiple avenues exist for foreign residents to learn Mandarin. Group lessons at community centers with native speakers allow practicing listening and speaking skills. Private tutors can take a customized approach based on individuals’ learning needs.

Shanghai’s cosmopolitan environment also furnishes daily opportunities to interact in Mandarin through workplace colleagues, neighborhood stores and restaurants. Immersing oneself in such scenarios aids long-term retention of vocabulary and grammar.

The Mandarin Challenge

Shanghai’s economic vitality and career opportunities attract international talent. However, lacking Mandarin proficiency can hinder accessing and excelling in the city’s job market. Recruiters are unambiguous – overseas professionals must embrace the Mandarin challenge to fully tap into Shanghai’s possibilities.

Summary and Conclusions