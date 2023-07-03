Frontline workers are an integral element of the brand image of any company. They represent the face, the voice, and the vision of a company. Businesses invest their entire focus in perfecting their products but give little to no thought of managing frontline employees using Android Kiosk Mode. Your customers directly associate your FLW with the product and the brand as a whole.

From waiters to first responders to store associates to delivery executives to warehouse employees, frontline workers in every industry rely heavily on mobile devices to do their job. When these devices are unmanaged, unsupervised, and unsecured, they hinder frontline workers from putting their best foot forward. Failure in device management reflects poorly on the business, puts pressure on employees and IT staff, exposes the business network to potential vulnerabilities, robs workers of productive work hours, and especially impacts the customer experience.

Hence, handing mobile devices to frontline workers to improve customer experience and engagement is only half the job done, deploying the right mobile devices management solution is imperative to make an impactful customer impression. CubiLock Mobile Device Management (MDM) is an intuitive, user-friendly mobile device management solution for Android devices which is intelligently built to support mission-critical devices or frontline devices at scale.

When frontline workers are empowered with device management tools like CubiLock, they are better equipped to deliver seamless customer interaction and build significant customer relationships. But is that all there is to deploying a device management solution?

Other major key benefits of frontline device lifecycle management are :

Secure Communication Environments

Multiple communication channels only add to the complexity of a workplace. Remote workers and on-field frontline workers need constant connectivity to collaborate with their teams. When communication is interrupted, it impacts the quality of work of frontline workers. Businesses need secure communication platforms to share confidential files and sensitive data or resources. For this, message and Email encryption, call barring, two-way VoIP calling, and password authentication policies are configured by CubiLock on managed devices from the cloud console.

Reduce Device Downtime

CubiLock facilitates 360 device visibility which helps with instant devices diagnosis and troubleshooting. Malfunctioning devices can be remotely debugged by IT staff which minimizes device downtime and ensures smooth functioning of all mission-critical and frontline devices.IT staff can extend real-time support to employees and quickly assist workers before it impacts their workflow and decreases productivity.

Problematic devices divide employee attention that could be put to use for more important tasks. CubiLock ensures the longevity of the device lifecycle with regular device maintenance and update which keeps system issues at bay.

Optimize Efficiency And Cut Costs

Mobile devices managed by CubiLock enforce company policies and enables restrictions on mobile features and functionalities that convert your corporate devices into kiosks. It streamlines work by disabling access to unwanted apps and websites which pose as distractions for employees during work hours. Employees have different job functions and responsibilities that require different apps and content, which can be easily managed through the CubiLock console to optimize efficiency.

When employees are productive and efficient, it directly reduces cost overheads for your business. Data usage costs are significantly cut when devices have restricted access to corporate apps and websites. It also secures the devices from security threats and data breaches that cause astronomical financial damage to the company.

Facilitate remote management and security

CubiLock MDM admins can push apps, modify more than a hundred device settings, update the OS, configure policies, restrict peripheral device connections, and whitelist websites from a unified console. It protects managed devices from unsafe internet habits, network vulnerabilities, device theft, and loss.

Devices can schedule maintenance, and updates during non-working hours to ensure the availability of devices for service during hectic work hours.

Android single app mode allows businesses to run single application on mobile device with Android zero-touch enrollment for the effortless deployment of your mobile devices. Businesses can benefit from the rich set of features curated by CubiLock to give businesses easy IT administration and management. Empower your frontline workers to their best capabilities with an MDM solution that eases and simplifies their job roles for maximum productivity and growth.