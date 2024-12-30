The Indian automobile market is no stranger to SUVs, the classic Armada or the legendary Safari. However, the iconic Mahindra Scorpio Classic is one of the most successful cars in the SUV category.
Scorpio was first launched in the country in 2002, and the car has evolved significantly over the decades. However, the authentic feel and experience of driving a Mahindra Scorpio Classic is still intact, making it a popular choice for SUV lovers.
Whether politicians or Bollywood actors, almost everyone uses this car. Even today, the Mahindra Scorpio price offers great value for money to its owners, and this is what we will learn about in this blog.
2.2L Diesel Engine with 6-speed MT
The engine in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is one of the best things about this car. It comes with a mHawk 4-cylinder engine with a variable geometry turbocharger paired with an e-actuator, four valves per cylinder, and common rail direct injection technology.
This powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine has a cubic capacity of 2184 cc and a 6-speed manual transmission with cable shift. This competent engine can easily produce a maximum power of 97kW @ 3750 rpm and an impressive maximum torque of 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm.
In terms of suspension, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a hydraulic double-acting telescopic shock absorber that enhances the smoothness of this car. On the front of the vehicle, you will find a double wishbone suspension with an independent front coil spring. The rear wheels of the SUV get a multi-link coil spring suspension with an anti-roll bar. This unique suspension setup goes a long way in enhancing this car’s overall drive quality and comfort.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Two Variant Options
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in two different variants, allowing you to choose according to your needs. The first is the Classic S, which is the base variant of the SUV, and the Classic S11 is the top-end variant.
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic S variant offers 7-seater and 9-seater options, while the top-end variant only offers a 7-seater. Both variants share the same powertrain configurations and dimensions. The top-end variant gets certain specific features that are not available with the base variant of the car.
Advanced Safety Features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic leaves no stone unturned regarding this car’s overall safety features. These features are well-designed to ensure the car offers optimum protection to occupants in a collision. Some of the best-known safety features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic include:
- Dual Airbags (Driver + Passenger)
- Panic Brake Indicator
- Collapsible Steering
- Engine Immobiliser
- Anti-Theft Warning
- Seat Belt Reminder Lamp (Driver & Co-driver)
- Speed Alert
- Auto Door Lock While Driving
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Anti-Lock Braking System
- Central Locking
- Rear Parking Sensors
The safety features are not just about ensuring proper safety for every occupant in the car. Another great thing about these features is the peace of mind when driving this SUV on Indian roads.
22.86 cm Touchscreen Infotainment in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic
A proper entertainment setup is a must-have for every car. The top-end variant of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic also has a unique entertainment setup with distinct features.
The S11 variant of the car gets a 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth/USB/aux
and phone screen mirroring. This alone ensures that you have a fun and fulfilling experience even while on long road trips with this SUV.
Unique Design Features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Not just the bold stature or thumping engine of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes it a value-for-money car choice. Most people don’t give enough credit to the unique and practical design that gives this SUV a unique appeal. So, here are some of the most striking design features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic:
- Projector Headlamps and LED Eyebrows
- Daytime Running Lamps (DRL)
- Front Grille Inserts Black Chrome
- Steel Wheel in Classic S and Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels in the S11 variant
- LED Tail Lamps
- Side Cladding (Unpainted/Painted)
- Ski Rack
- Spoiler
- Front Fog Lamps
- Silver Skid Plate
- Bonnet Scoop
- Fender Bezel (Black/Silver Finish)
- Chrome Finish AC Vents
- Centre High Mount Stop Lamp
Unique Colour Options in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in five different colour options for you to choose from. These colour options include:
- Everest White (Only available with Classic S 11)
- Stealth Black
- Red Rage (Only available with Classic S 11)
- Diamond White (Only available with Classic S)
- Galaxy Grey
Each of these colour options has its unique appeal and characteristics. This allows you to evaluate your preferences and choose the colour best suits your personality.
Comfort and Convenience Features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is not just about stylish looks and a powerful engine. This beast-like SUV also offers many features that enhance your comfort and convenience. So, let’s take a look at some of these features you get with this SUV:
- 2nd Row AC Vents
- Height Adjuster on Driver Seat
- Audio & Cruise Control on the Steering Wheel
- Arm Rest Front Seats
- Vinyl and Fabric Seat Upholstery
- Faux Leather Steering Wheel
- 3rd Row Removable Seats (Only in 7 – Captain Chair Variant)
- Power Window Switches Console On Door Trim
- Anti-pinch & Auto roll-up Smart Driver Window
- Extended Power Window
- Roof Mounted Sunglass Holder
- 1-Touch Lane Change Indicator
- Tilt Steering
- 12V Power Outlet (Front Row)
- Rear Wash & Wipe (Aeroblade Wiper)
- Rear Demister
- Central Locking Manual Remote
- Follow-me-home Headlamps
- Lead-me-to-vehicle Headlamps
- Hydraulic Assisted Bonnet
- Headlamp Levelling Switch
- Foot Step
- Roof Lamp
- Mobile Pocket in Centre Console
- Bottle Holder and Cup Holder
Wrapping Up
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will always hold a special place in the hearts of every Indian. Even today, you can buy hardly any SUVs at such a price that gives everything this legendary vehicle offers.
This is one of the few cars you don’t necessarily have to think twice before driving on any terrain. It’s the perfect package with a powerful engine, stylish looks, practical comfort features, and ample space. These characteristics allow the Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s price to match its performance.
