The Indian automobile market is no stranger to SUVs, the classic Armada or the legendary Safari. However, the iconic Mahindra Scorpio Classic is one of the most successful cars in the SUV category.

Scorpio was first launched in the country in 2002, and the car has evolved significantly over the decades. However, the authentic feel and experience of driving a Mahindra Scorpio Classic is still intact, making it a popular choice for SUV lovers.

Whether politicians or Bollywood actors, almost everyone uses this car. Even today, the Mahindra Scorpio price offers great value for money to its owners, and this is what we will learn about in this blog.

2.2L Diesel Engine with 6-speed MT

The engine in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is one of the best things about this car. It comes with a mHawk 4-cylinder engine with a variable geometry turbocharger paired with an e-actuator, four valves per cylinder, and common rail direct injection technology.

This powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine has a cubic capacity of 2184 cc and a 6-speed manual transmission with cable shift. This competent engine can easily produce a maximum power of 97kW @ 3750 rpm and an impressive maximum torque of 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm.

In terms of suspension, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a hydraulic double-acting telescopic shock absorber that enhances the smoothness of this car. On the front of the vehicle, you will find a double wishbone suspension with an independent front coil spring. The rear wheels of the SUV get a multi-link coil spring suspension with an anti-roll bar. This unique suspension setup goes a long way in enhancing this car’s overall drive quality and comfort.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Two Variant Options

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in two different variants, allowing you to choose according to your needs. The first is the Classic S, which is the base variant of the SUV, and the Classic S11 is the top-end variant.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic S variant offers 7-seater and 9-seater options, while the top-end variant only offers a 7-seater. Both variants share the same powertrain configurations and dimensions. The top-end variant gets certain specific features that are not available with the base variant of the car.

Advanced Safety Features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic leaves no stone unturned regarding this car’s overall safety features. These features are well-designed to ensure the car offers optimum protection to occupants in a collision. Some of the best-known safety features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic include:

Dual Airbags (Driver + Passenger)

Panic Brake Indicator

Collapsible Steering

Engine Immobiliser

Anti-Theft Warning

Seat Belt Reminder Lamp (Driver & Co-driver)

Speed Alert

Auto Door Lock While Driving

Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock

Anti-Lock Braking System

Central Locking

Rear Parking Sensors

The safety features are not just about ensuring proper safety for every occupant in the car. Another great thing about these features is the peace of mind when driving this SUV on Indian roads.

22.86 cm Touchscreen Infotainment in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic

A proper entertainment setup is a must-have for every car. The top-end variant of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic also has a unique entertainment setup with distinct features.

The S11 variant of the car gets a 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth/USB/aux

and phone screen mirroring. This alone ensures that you have a fun and fulfilling experience even while on long road trips with this SUV.

Unique Design Features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Not just the bold stature or thumping engine of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes it a value-for-money car choice. Most people don’t give enough credit to the unique and practical design that gives this SUV a unique appeal. So, here are some of the most striking design features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic:

Projector Headlamps and LED Eyebrows

Daytime Running Lamps (DRL)

Front Grille Inserts Black Chrome

Steel Wheel in Classic S and Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels in the S11 variant

LED Tail Lamps

Side Cladding (Unpainted/Painted)

Ski Rack

Spoiler

Front Fog Lamps

Silver Skid Plate

Bonnet Scoop

Fender Bezel (Black/Silver Finish)

Chrome Finish AC Vents

Centre High Mount Stop Lamp

Unique Colour Options in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in five different colour options for you to choose from. These colour options include:

Everest White (Only available with Classic S 11)

Stealth Black

Red Rage (Only available with Classic S 11)

Diamond White (Only available with Classic S)

Galaxy Grey

Each of these colour options has its unique appeal and characteristics. This allows you to evaluate your preferences and choose the colour best suits your personality.

Comfort and Convenience Features in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is not just about stylish looks and a powerful engine. This beast-like SUV also offers many features that enhance your comfort and convenience. So, let’s take a look at some of these features you get with this SUV:

2nd Row AC Vents

Height Adjuster on Driver Seat

Audio & Cruise Control on the Steering Wheel

Arm Rest Front Seats

Vinyl and Fabric Seat Upholstery

Faux Leather Steering Wheel

3rd Row Removable Seats (Only in 7 – Captain Chair Variant)

Power Window Switches Console On Door Trim

Anti-pinch & Auto roll-up Smart Driver Window

Extended Power Window

Roof Mounted Sunglass Holder

1-Touch Lane Change Indicator

Tilt Steering

12V Power Outlet (Front Row)

Rear Wash & Wipe (Aeroblade Wiper)

Rear Demister

Central Locking Manual Remote

Follow-me-home Headlamps

Lead-me-to-vehicle Headlamps

Hydraulic Assisted Bonnet

Headlamp Levelling Switch

Foot Step

Roof Lamp

Mobile Pocket in Centre Console

Bottle Holder and Cup Holder

Wrapping Up

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will always hold a special place in the hearts of every Indian. Even today, you can buy hardly any SUVs at such a price that gives everything this legendary vehicle offers.

This is one of the few cars you don’t necessarily have to think twice before driving on any terrain. It’s the perfect package with a powerful engine, stylish looks, practical comfort features, and ample space. These characteristics allow the Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s price to match its performance.