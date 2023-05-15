Affiliate marketing is a proven strategy for driving traffic and sales to your online store.

And with Magento affiliate marketing, you can easily create and manage your own affiliate program, allowing you to tap into a network of marketers who can promote your products to their audiences.

In this article, we highlight the basics behind launching and running an effective affiliate program. We also share the features you should consider when opting for the Magento 2 affiliate program extension and highlight some of the top extensions available.

Let’s get started.

How Does Magento Affiliate Marketing Work?

Essentially, you will need to create an affiliate program within your Magento 2 store, offering a commission or other incentive to individuals or businesses who promote your products and generate sales.

Affiliates sign up for your program and receive a unique tracking link or code, which they can share with their followers, customers, or website visitors.

When someone clicks on their link and makes a purchase on your site, the affiliate earns a commission on the sale.

Benefits of Affiliate Marketing

Here are just a few reasons why Magento affiliate marketing can be a game-changer for your eCommerce business:

Increase brand exposure

By working with a network of affiliates, you can reach new audiences who may not have heard of your brand before. Affiliates can promote your products on their social media channels, websites, email lists, and other marketing channels, helping to raise awareness of your brand and drive traffic to your store.

Boost sales

With more eyes on your products, you can expect to see an increase in sales as a result of your affiliate program. Affiliates who have built up a loyal following can be especially effective at driving sales, as their followers trust their recommendations.

Improve SEO

One of the lesser-known benefits of affiliate marketing is that it can improve your website’s search engine rankings. As more affiliates link to your site, you’ll earn more backlinks, which can help to boost your SEO and improve your visibility in search engine results.

Save time and money on marketing

Instead of relying solely on your own marketing efforts, you can leverage the networks of your affiliates to promote your products. This can save you time and money on advertising, as you’re essentially outsourcing your marketing efforts to others.

Magento Affiliate Marketing Solutions

If you’re running an online store on the Magento 2 platform, there are Magento 2 extensions available that can help you streamline your affiliate marketing efforts.

Here are five of the best:

Affiliate by Mageworx

Mageworx’s Magento 2 Affiliate extension opens our list.

The module comes with a range of features for running and managing your affiliate program, including customizable commission rates, referral tracking, and payment processing. It also allows store admins to offer coupon codes and referral links as promotional materials to your affiliate program participants.

Pricing: $149 for Magento Open Source, $298 for the Enterprise Edition or Commerce on Cloud.

Affiliate Pro by Aheadworks

This extension offers a comprehensive suite of affiliate management tools, including the ability to create multiple commission tiers, track referrals and payouts, and customize commission rates for individual affiliates.

It also integrates with popular payment gateways and allows for flexible payout options.

Pricing: $169 for Magento Open Source, $339 for the Enterprise Edition or Commerce on Cloud.

Mageplaza Affiliate

This extension allows you to create an affiliate program with customizable rules, commission rates, and referral tracking.

It also features a user-friendly dashboard for both affiliates and merchants, as well as support for multiple languages and currencies.

Pricing: $99 for the Standard tier, $299 for the Ultimate package, and $199 for the Professional tier.

Affiliate Marketing by Amasty

This extension offers a range of tools for managing your affiliate program, including the ability to create custom landing pages and promotional banners, track clicks, and conversions, and set up automatic payouts.

It also integrates with popular email marketing platforms to help you reach out to affiliates and customers.

Pricing: €199 for Magento Open Source, €495 for the Enterprise Edition, and €795 for Commerce on Cloud.

Affiliate Plus by Magenest

With this Magento 2 extension, you can create up to 4 affiliate programs with four default types that are Pay Per Click, Pay Per Lead, Pay Per Discount, and Pay Per Sale.

Similarly to other extensions on the list, the module comes with the functionality required to track, approve and manage program participants. The ability to set unlimited commission tiers and withdrawal requests are also offered.

Pricing: $169 for Magento Open Source, $339 for the Enterprise Edition, or Commerce on Cloud.

Conclusion

Affiliate marketing is a popular and effective way to drive traffic to your website and increase sales.

With Magento affiliate marketing solutions, you can create a customizable affiliate program that rewards affiliates for driving traffic and sales to your site.

This means you only pay for results, making it a cost-effective way to reach new customers and grow your business.