Ludhiana: Shiv Sena Punjab on Saturday cordoned off the house of Congress MLA Surinder Dabur in Ludhiana over electricity bills and school fees.

A large number of parents of school children were also present with him.

Protesting under the leadership of Shiv Sena president Rajiv Tandon, he said, “Factories are closed today and work has come to a standstill. How can the government collect electricity bills and school fees?” He said that if their demands were not met, they would stage a dharna.

MLA Surinder Dabur said that their demands were justified and he would consult the Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh in this regard.

Rajiv Tandon said that today every section is upset. The factories have been shut down by the government. He said that the government has not even paid the dues to anyone, then how is the government collecting electricity bills and school fees, when the government has asked the people to stay at home.

In support of this, Surinder Dabur says that people are worried about the Corona epidemic. He said that the problems of the people would be solved one way or the other.