People often believe including links to other websites is disadvantageous for your own.

We can see this as accurate if we are still talking about the old search engine optimization where keywords, driving traffic, and ranking up is the main focus.

Smart search engine optimization has now become more developed to create engagements and value for your brand truly.

Link building and Its Importance

Link building is the process of getting hyperlinks and including them on your content pages.

It refers to linking out to authoritative and relevant content pages and websites.

You can even link out to direct competition and still be the one who gains from it.

How?

It’s because of the experience you create for online users and the value proposition you get to offer them.

Not only will they perceive your website as a search engine result, but they will also tag you as a scalable and reliable resource.

However, it is essential to ensure the quality and trustworthiness of the sites you link out to.

Moreover, when you link out to other websites, you encourage them to link out to you as well.

Link building provides you with connections with other authoritative websites and blogs.

You can use it to your advantage and make the first move of linking out to a website you desire to link out to you.

Notify a website, blogger, or influencer when you link out to them. High chances of linking back, sharing your website, and even sending out emails of the link to your content to their subscriber list is possible.

However, an important reminder when you get into link building is not too indulged that you become careless about the websites and content you choose.

Quality is the most critical factor in link building. Becoming a trustworthy resource means that your links should have the same value and reliability.

How Links impact Search Engines

Search engines use links to discover new websites and pages and serve as a ranking factor for these. Search engines extract and assess content, through these links whether it is of significant quality to be highly ranked for a specific keyword.

Not only do they evaluate the content, but they also check on external websites that link to you.

This is why link building to target your desired high-quality websites to link to you, is incredibly advantageous.

The better the quality of these external websites linking to you, the higher the rank you get in search engine results.

It has already been a long time that links have become a ranking factor.

If you still perceive link building as disadvantageous, you’re very far from being competitive in optimizing SEO. Off Page SEO – Dallas SEO Geek can help you understand this better and make steps towards effective link building for your website.

Although link building is one of the most challenging aspects, mastering link building is a definite competitive advantage in strategising smart SEO and improving your rank on Google.