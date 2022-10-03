Content owners strive to retain copyright in their pictures. The development of the Internet introduces some difficulties in this process. Simply posting photos and videos online can result in anyone being able to copy the picture and submit it as their work. The spread of plagiarism can be explained very simply. A person needs to pay for the acquisition of images and photographs on a legal basis. But some people can copy and share materials for free.

There are several ways to protect images from theft. Some life hacks can help eliminate copying. Others will make the process more difficult. With a high probability, the attacker will look for files to steal elsewhere.

There is information on how to watermark photos and set up the Metadata for an image below. Moreover, you can find out how to make it so that without a purchase, the user cannot upload pictures.

Apply a Watermark

A watermark is the most effective way to combat illegal copying. This method has another plus – it is one of the ways of passive advertising. Potential customers can find you through the unique sign if you are, for example, a professional photographer.

A properly placed watermark is almost impossible to remove from an image. Many programs and services support batch data processing. The stigma changes in each new photo. Even if the user uses artificial intelligence, removing the watermark from the image will not be possible.

The owner of the photo decides what exactly will be depicted on the stamp. It can be a company logo, any textual information, etc.

Some countries have relatively strict copyright infringement laws. Someone can be fined $2,500 if they remove the watermark or misappropriate the image.

Create an Event Announcement

The method is suitable for photographers known to a certain circle of consumers. Before posting a photo on the Internet, they can announce this event. Information is often posted on social networks, thematic forums, news feeds, etc. The more copyright information for a particular photo is on the web, the lower the value of this image for an attacker.

Write Metadata

Owners of digital photos can indicate their authorship using metadata. You can prescribe the following information in most pictures:

Date and time of the shooting;

Exposure;

Camera resolution;

Camera manufacturer;

Comment;

Tags;

Distance to the object;

Used program for processing;

Picture owner, etc.

The user can modify the metadata without using third-party software using the built-in tools of Windows OS. How to do it:

Right-click on the desired image and call the context menu. Then select “Properties” from the list. The data for editing is located on the “Details” tab.

Using third-party programs increases the amount of information that can be added to an image.

Set Copy Ban

The method is suitable for people who post content on their sites. The easiest way to copy an image is to right-click and select “Save” from the list. The context menu will not show up in specific settings. This step can be done using plugins.

The disadvantage of this method is that it is elementary to get around. So, you can protect photos only from amateur intruders not versed in modern computer technology. At the same time, even users without programming skills will be able to bypass the ban on downloading.

Add Transparent Layer

Classic graphic editors help to add a second layer to the image. To make a two-layer image, you need to:

Open the image in the editor. Copy it and add it to a new layer. Set the transparency of the new layer to 0%.

When publishing a photo on a site using HTML, a transparent image is displayed on top of the main one. As a result, when an attacker tries to store an image illegally, he gets only a fine layer at his disposal.

Some plugins for copyright protection work on a similar principle. An empty file is automatically placed on top of the image on the site. If a person tries to upload such an image bypassing copyright, he will receive an empty image.

These simple ways will help protect photos from copying on the Internet. You can apply several of the described methods at the same time. This way, you will ensure maximum safety.