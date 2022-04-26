The purpose of the LIC merchant portal is helping with premium solutions or collection. The service is available online using the LIC link. That being said, what makes the portal effective is that merchants can check on the changes and updates of the policies without going through the long process.

Changing LIC Merchant Password Online

Go to the LIC merchant’s official web page https://customer.onlinelic.in/LICEPS/portlets/util/resetPassword/begin.do

Ensure that you’re going to the merchant portal right under the online services.

Select the login tab.

Navigate to the section that prompts you to change your password.

Make sure you enter the proper user id and the current password.

Enter the new password

Confirm it.

Select the reset button.

Updating Email ID to receive OTP in LIC Online Merchant Portal

Updating their email to receive emails and OTP is essential when it comes to the website needing changes. The steps to follow are as follows:

Use the official LICmerchant website portal https://merchant.onlinelic.in/LICMerchant/portlets/util/updateEmailId/begin.do to enter.

Click the merchant portal that you will get as a drop-down menu for the online service menu.

Click on the login details.

Select “update email Id” that will send an OTP.

Enter the user Id and password. But ensure that you’ve entered the right one.

Place the right email Id.

Click on the update.

www.licindia.in/merchant premium collection portal

https://merchant.licindia.in/LICMerchant/Login/begin.do are the two links that you need to note when you’re going ahead with the process.

The life insurance corporation of India, which is popularly referred to as a “LIC” insurance company, ensures all the clients are well served. The teams also cater to the merchant’s needs. This is the reason why they had introduced the website portal to get all the information about the company and their details. The LIC, with a strong support team for both merchants and clients, works perfectly for catering to the needs of the people. The merchants call or email the help desk using the numbers: 022-67090501 or 022-67090502. In addition to that, Email IDs are [email protected] (or) [email protected]

One of the most reputable and most trustworthy insurance companies, LIC has been operating pretty well with a range of insurance-based services.

The reason behind having the LIC Merchant

The Introduction of LIC Merchant makes sense that LIC could retain its stronghold in the Indian insurance market. The service represents the dynamic nature of Life Insurance Company, which serves as the key factor in a business’s success. LIC Merchant is highly beneficial and easy to use for the merchants, empowered agents, and Senior Business Associates. It guides the user with paying the premium online.

Final words

LIC has been involved in analyzing the changes occurring in the market. They keep up with the change in time and bring products and services to cope with the changes. Also, they keep a good idea regarding the needs of customers, changes in the lifestyle, or trend changes in the market.