Can’t find the remote control for your new LG TV? You may also need to replace your remote because it’s damaged. You’re thinking about using a universal remote control for your LG TV, but you don’t know which codes to use? No worries. There are many people who struggle with this.

For your LG TV, you’ll need to use a universal remote code, depending on the brand of remote you have. These codes are used to program a 3, 4, or 5-digit code.

It can be challenging to find the LG universal remote codes. To find the universal remote code for an LG TV, you may need to visit several manufacturer websites and search their forums. That’s no problem! We have already done the research! Listed here are the most common universal remote codes that will work with your LG TV.

LG TV 3-Digit Codes

If your universal remote can program in 3-digit codes, you will need to use a 3-digit universal number.

766

520

678

420

615

653

506

LG TV Universal 4-Digit Codes

A universal remote that is capable of programming four-digit codes can work with four-digit codes. The following is a list of the standard four-digit LG TV codes:

Codes for LG’s 4-Digit devices

These LG universal remotes will work with any four-digit code:

2065

4086

1663

1305

1859

1637

0644

0606

1840

5 Digit Codes for LG TVs

A five-digit code is similar to a three-digit or four-digit code. You can use either of the following codes if you have this type of remote:

10442

10856

11423

12358

13397

13979

12864

12612

12867

10017

Programming the LG Universal Remote

Make sure that the universal remote you are using is compatible with your TV before starting the programming process. Universal remotes should list compatibility information on the back of the package or in the user manual.

Additionally, make sure the batteries in the remote are working. The programming process will not succeed if the batteries are not working.

Here are the steps you need to follow if you want your LG TV to be controlled by a universal remote:

Using the manual method

With a keycode, you can manually program a universal remote control to work with your LG TV. The keycode is helpful in identifying the make and model of your equipment. Follow the steps below:

Power on the device

and select “TV” on your LG universal remote You must hold down the “setup” button of the universal remote until you see a “light flask” (this indicates that the remote is in learning mode). Input the keycode you collected. Press and hold the power button while pointing the remote at the TV. When the screen turns off, release the power button.

Now, your TV should work just fine with the universal remote. If not, repeat the steps above, using a different code from the list above until it does.

Using the code search method

You can use the code search method if you were not able to find a compatible keycode for your universal remote. To search for the correct code, your remote is set to a search mode. Follow these steps:

Turn on the device by holding down the “Setup” button and dialing 9-1-1 (3-digit code) Hold down the power button, then press the channel up until the TV turns off.

Although it takes longer than the manual method to find your keycode, it is the best method. After you switch on your TV again, your remote should work without any problem.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve lost or misplaced your LG remote, don’t worry. All you need is the correct code on your universal remote, and you’ll be watching your favorite shows in no time. So go through the list and find the valid code for your universal remote.

