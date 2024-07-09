Sports betting is one of the most popular forms of gambling. Its unique feature is its wide geographical distribution—players from all continents and countries love to place wagers. This makes online bookmaking a very attractive business. However, is it worth entering this industry in

2024, when it seems the iGaming market is already crowded? Our answer is yes. The number of people who enjoy betting is huge and constantly growing. Additionally, part of the audience of land-based bookmakers is also moving to the online sector.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people realized that online gambling is more convenient than traditional one, and it also saves a lot of time. Thus, there is still room for new sportsbooks in the market. Read on to learn about the benefits of opening an online sportsbook, get a step-by-step plan for launching such a project and find out what a turnkey betting software is and why it is a perfect solution for new operators.

Why is it worth it to launch a sportsbook?

Launching a sportsbook can be a highly profitable and exciting venture. Here are some key benefits that make entering this industry a worthwhile consideration:

1) Growing market demand. The sports betting market is expanding rapidly, with more people

embracing online wagering every year. This growing demand provides a large customer base for

new sportsbooks.

2) High profit potential. Sportsbooks’ operators can enjoy high profit margins due to the volume of

bets placed. With proper management and marketing, a betting project can become a lucrative

business.

3) Global reach. Online bookmakers can attract customers from all over the world. This global reach

allows operators to tap into various markets and cater to a diverse audience.

4) Technological advancements. The existence of advanced betting software and mobile

applications has made it easier than ever to manage and operate a sportsbook. These technologies

enhance user experience and streamline operations.

5) 24/7 operation. Unlike physical bookmakers, online sportsbooks can operate around the clock.

This continuous availability maximizes betting opportunities and revenue potential.

6) Diverse betting options. Offering a wide range of betting options, from traditional sports to eSports

and virtual sports, attracts a broader audience. Diversity in gambling options can significantly boost

customer engagement and retention.

7) Regulatory developments. Many regions are updating their gambling regulations, providing a

more favorable legal environment for sportsbooks. This trend towards legalization can open up new

markets and opportunities.

8) Customer insights and data. Online bookmakers can leverage data analytics to gain insights into

customer behavior and preferences. This information can be used to tailor marketing strategies,

enhance user experience, and improve overall business performance.

By leveraging these benefits, launching a sportsbook in 2024 can be a highly lucrative and strategic

move. The expanding market, coupled with technological innovations and supportive regulatory

changes, offers a fertile ground for new entrants. With a strong understanding of the advantages and

opportunities in the sports betting industry, you’re well-positioned to succeed in this dynamic and

exciting field.

10 steps to launching a sportsbook

Research

Any business should start with research of the market, customer needs, strengths and weaknesses

of competitors. This information will become the foundation for your success in the future.

Business plan/marketing strategy

The information obtained at the research stage will help at the stage of drawing up business and

marketing strategies. These documents will become your road map to help you achieve your goals.

Choosing the jurisdiction for licensing and markets for operating

Choosing a country where to legalize the gambling business, as well as locations where to provide

services, is a step that is difficult to overestimate. In fact, almost every further action you will take

depends on this choice.

Study the gambling laws of your preferred jurisdictions to choose the one that is most suitable for

your business. Also be sure to check the countries where you plan to operate for any restrictions on

online sports betting.

Company registration

Register the legal entity in a chosen jurisdiction.

Bank/merchant account opening

Open bank and merchant accounts for your business to manage finances and accept player

deposits.

Software development

Develop a sportsbetting platform or purchase a ready-made solution. The second option is

convenient because it is essentially a turnkey sportsbook with all the necessary software,

management and payment systems, customer accounts, and so on.

Payment systems integration

If a ready-to-launch platform is not your option and you decide to develop a website yourself, do not

forget to integrate widespread payment systems. Remember, the more deposit options you offer

players, the more of them will stay with you.

AML/ responsible gaming compliance

Ensure the security of deposits and player data, and protect potentially vulnerable customers from

gambling addiction. Safety is one of the main tasks of every iGaming operator. In addition,

adherence to established AML standards and responsible gaming policies is a mandatory

requirement of most licensing authorities.

License acquisition

A gambling license is your permission to work legally. Having a license not only saves you from

problems with the law, but also increases the level of clients’ trust. The licensing process may seem

complicated and confusing, but don’t worry, the mission is possible. Seek a free consultation from

industry experts to get all your questions answered.

Setting up customer support

High-quality customer support and quick resolution of emerging problems are an essential

component of a successful online gambling project.

Now let’s figure out what are the advantages of a turnkey betting platform.

Turnkey betting software as a perfect

solution

So, why choose a ready-to-launch sportsbook solution?

● The ready-to-launch platform includes everything you need. You don’t waste time developing

software, which will significantly speed up your time to market.

● You can choose any betting type you want: betting on real, virtual or e- sports. Or (even

better!) combine several types on your platform.

● The platform is adapted for any type of device, including mobile phones. This is very

important, since many people prefer to place bets using these gadgets.

● Fast and straightforward integration of betting options with API protocol.

● The ready-made platform supports a wide range of currencies and languages, which is

important if you want to expand the geography of your audience.

Remember, you should buy software only from official and well-known providers. One such company

is Slotegrator, a major player in the gambling software market. Contact the Sloregrator team for

more information or free consultation.