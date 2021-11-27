Bariatric surgery is a medical technique that aids chronically obese individuals in losing weight and leading a healthy lifestyle through a combination of lifestyle changes and eating habits.

Obesity is on the rise worldwide, and one of the leading causes is terrible lifestyle choices. According to a survey issued by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 27.8% of Indians will be overweight by 2030, with 5.0 percent obese. People have neglected the reality that excessive weight gain might have serious health consequences due to mainstream body acceptance. It’s vital to love yourself, but it’s also essential to keep well.

According to Dr. Harsh Sheth, the finest bariatric surgeon in Mumbai, obese people are more likely to have thyroid, heart attacks, cardiac difficulties, digestive system problems, chronic diseases, and diabetes.

He is a laparoscopic GI, hernia, HPB, splenectomy, and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction surgeon with extensive experience. Among other bariatric procedures, he does sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, mini-gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgeries, and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty.

Diet, exercise, medical aid, and surgery are some strategies that can be used to lose weight. Bariatric surgery is a well-known surgical treatment that aids in the maintenance of long-term weight loss in people with severe obesity.

When Should You Consider Bariatric Surgery?

Bariatric surgery is a medical technique that aids chronically obese individuals in losing weight and leading a healthy lifestyle through a combination of lifestyle changes and eating habits. Sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass operations, banded weight loss procedures, and others are examples of this procedure.

Individuals with a BMI of 35-39 or higher, according to experts, should consider the operation. People with health problems such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and high cholesterol who have a BMI of less than 35 can also have surgery after consulting with a doctor.

Before undergoing bariatric surgery, there are a few warning signs to keep in mind:

• Dyspnea: One of the warning indications of obesity is shortness of breath. Obese persons often have trouble moving around quickly. Because of the excess fat deposited around the neck, breathing becomes difficult, and airflow into and out of the lungs becomes challenging.

• High Blood Pressure: High blood pressure should be controlled. A person’s heart has to work harder to ensure blood flow throughout the body when overweight. According to Dr. Sheth, the finest bariatric surgeon in Mumbai, the strain can be dangerous and create a variety of consequences such as chronic kidney problems, strokes, and so on.

• Uneasy Body Pain: If you have a persistent uneasy body ache or sore joints, you should see a doctor right away because it could lead to additional problems.

• Visible Skin Issues: Obesity creates a variety of skin issues as a result of hormonal changes. It can cause the skin to darken and stretch and corns and calluses on the feet.

• Irregular Menstruation: Women who are overweight are more likely to have menstrual issues. Women may experience heavy or protracted menstrual cycles, a lack of periods, or hormonal imbalances that disrupt body functions.

Conclusion:

In addition to the warning mentioned above, any other irregularities should be immediately reported to a medical professional. Bariatric surgery, also known as metabolic surgery, can help a person lose weight and live a healthy life.

Patients are encouraged to eat a nutritious diet rich in green leafy vegetables after surgery and avoid sweets and carbohydrates. Regular physical activities, such as brisk walking can aid in long-term weight loss.