The process of 3D animation lays the foundation for world-class animated content among lovers of animation. It helps in producing animated characters using a three-dimensional space.

3D animation is a huge asset to bring realism to these produced characters. It gets highlighted in the movies and other types of content as well. It is important to understand that several other types of animation are common these days.

This method is getting widely accepted among different sectors. The realistic animated characters are enhancing the essence of movies.

Different video games, and explainer videos with a combination of heart-stealing color families and visual effects.

Below are some typical animation types that need consideration in this post.

Digital 3D

Digital 3D is also called computer-generated imagery which includes technical computer software for the production. These software are Maya, LightWave, Unity, and SketchUp.

The major use case of digital 3D is in movies and TV shows. This approach is also beneficial to produce quick animated characters which are more well-functional than 2D.

This is why different artists rely on digital 3D technique to expedite their projects effectively.

Stop Motion

Stop Motion Animation predicate objects and frames for working. The frames are more in number which is beneficial in creating many static characters or images. These separate images are then gathered and processed.

The illusion is created by playing these images one after the other just like a flipbook.

Character manipulation and character-based movements are much easier when we execute Stop motion for different types of content and projects.

Claymation

This animation is identical to the Stop motion. It also uses the frame method that creates the illusion to develop realistic movements. The composition of both art forms is different from each other.

The main factor is the lay-covered wire objects. This is the one major reason to execute this art form in a spotless manner for the clients.

It means this art form works on the basis of the production of characters by using clay. The element of clay helps in developing any kind of imagination of artists. It is a flexible channel in this pursuit that does not restrict the animators.

Cel-Shaded Animation

Cel-shading Animation is a flat version of 3D animation. It is a non-photorealistic representation to develop 3D characters that predicate a flat surface. This art form does not need a higher degree of coloring and shading of characters.

This is also identical to producing content like Japanese cartoon-style anime and manga. Due to this fact, this art form is crucial to re-create the content that is pre-existing in the domain of anime.

This art form works with CGI to improve the quality. So that the projects look more real to the audience.

This is really common in the compilation of comic books. Experiments are getting conducted to integrate this art form into video games too.

Paint-on-Glass

This animation works with slow-drying paints that are applied on a glass-made canvas. The experts of this animation type execute art and photography at the same time. They use turpentine in this pursuit.

The movies that are based on oil paints (slow drying) on glass sheets use this form in particular.

Another important factor that sets apart this technique is Gouache intermixed with glycerine. Some famous artists have used this technique and won awards for their prestigious work as well.

Typography

Typography uses letters and textual content to enhance the quality of the projects. There are letters of different heights and widths combined with special effects.

This is important in terms of short video and artistic filmmaking. For instance, kinetic typography is specially designed to deploy textual content that grabs the audience’s attention.

It helps in setting the mood according to the project’s tone and motive. This form is universal. We see it in music videos, commercials, websites, and mobile apps all the time.

PinScreen

PinScreen functions by using needles in a determined region that have different sizes. These push and pull to develop motion. The needles need to be pushed and pulled from different directions.

The experts maneuver the pins to enhance the motion. The best 3D animation company uses the PinScreen technique precisely to meet the needs of its customer.

This method includes penetrating these pins into the screens. The screen moves along the objects when they move. It is beneficial for the integration of textual content into the projects that improve the entire impact.

Pixilation

It helps animate the live characters. It is much different from the abovementioned art forms in this regard. The character-based movements need to be less as much as possible or else these will lose their impact.

In this case, it is better to take the support of frame-method. It is important to understand the price range of Pixilation-based videos and projects.

The 3D animation price per frame is $10,000 to $20,000 which can be variable according to the characters and other special enhancements as per the client’s directions.

The experts of Pixilation merge live characters with animated objects for a project or an entire movie. A fine example of Pixilation is Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer.

Pixilation can also be used with stop motion if needed for the projects. It works on the method of combining multiple frames and changing the movements after different shots. In this way, the characters get transformed into stop-motion-driven objects with the least effort.

The Bottom Line

These are some of the integral animation types. This post also offers authentic details on their individual applications in different fields. The umbrella of 3D animation is useful to serve more opportunities to the associates of this art form.

Someone who is interested in any of these world-changing types of 3D animation can seek help from online content available and experts for better consultation. So that they can dig deeper into these with no flaws and contradictions.