In the past, the main source of transferring money was through banks. These institutions are towering symbols of the financial world but they are seeing a new replacement, Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs). This new method of transferring money is seeing rapid popularity.

People all over the world are using EMIs to easily transfer their funds. Some EMIs are recognized and regulated in most of the countries. As a result, it becomes a convenient option for you to send money from one country to another without going through a lot of trouble.

It also allows you to easily expand your business horizons by catering to customers in different countries. So, how are banks different than EMIs? And how can you find the best one for your business through Obtained? We’ll discuss the top factors that set the banks and EMIs apart from each other.

Scope and Specialization

The first thing that sets the banks and EMIs apart from each other is that they have different scopes and specializations. For instance, banks can cater to a wide range of financial needs. You can open up bank accounts to deposit your money or take other corporate services from them.

This is a vital element in helping businesses to ensure that they have a medium to carry out financial transactions smoothly. On the other hand, EMIs tend to offer much more specific services. It ensures that they can cater to the needs of a particular group.

With the help of specialization, EMIs can develop cutting-edge solutions that cater to the specific needs of their target audience. This gives them a slight edge over the banks. It becomes a suitable option for business owners who want to get a financial service provider for their specific business requirements.

Regulatory Landscape

Another major difference between the banks and EMIs is the regulatory landscape. Since both of these institutions handle public money, it comes under certain regulations. However, banks tend to have much more rigid and strict regulations. This is primarily because of their history and large customer base

As a result, it helps them in ensuring a high level of stability and security. On the other side, EMI tends to come under electronic money regulations. The emphasis is on more customer protection and anti-money laundering measures. Therefore, they both have a bit of a different regulatory landscape.

Cost and Convenience

The key element that differentiates the EMIs from banks is the cost and convenience that you can get from them. EMIs tend to have a lower overhead in comparison to the traditional banks. As a result, it provides them with a greater advantage when it comes to costs.

These service providers can offer customers services at a much lower in comparison with a bank. Since banks tend to offer a lot of services, they have higher charges. However, most people won’t use all of the services that the bank provides and would not want to pay for them.

Therefore, they can turn towards EMIs as they would find it to be a much better option. In addition to that, EMIs also offer greater convenience to the customers than the banks. The whole idea of the EMIs is to help business owners enjoy a seamless digital experience.

Therefore, they provide them with online platforms and applications through which they can manage their finances on the go. Even banks offer applications and their online services to their customer base. However, the EMIs clearly have a slight advantage over here compared to others.

*Add Hyperlink INSIDE the image – https://www.obtained.com/

Less Documentation and Paperwork

The last thing that any business owner wants to deal with is lots of paperwork. It can be quite challenging for them to get the relevant documents and provide them to the bank. On the other hand, EMIs tend to eliminate the need for paperwork to a greater extent.

As mentioned before, business owners can easily manage their finances online with the help of an EMI. This means that they would have access to different financial services on the go. Not only that, it also helps you to get remittance services, prepaid cards, e-wallets, and currency exchange without going through a lot of hassle.

Therefore, business owners can enjoy a greater seamless experience with EMIs. And with the help of Obtained, locating a reliable EMI service provider is no longer an issue. Their company formation and corporate services can help you set up your business without any hassle. In addition to that, they can also get a crypto license in Poland or find a PSP in Mauritius with the help of this service provider.

Final Words

It is imperative to find out about the different options available in the market for managing your business’ finances. This way, you can manage your finances in a much better way.