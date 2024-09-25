Meta Description: While Jofra Archer’s comeback raises England’s hopes, the cricket is excited about his return to the international side. Learn about his injury and comeback.

While the England Cricket team has missed his presence in the ODIs, the world cricket was slightly happy that he was on a T20s diet. Getting a clean chit after his elbow injury in 2023, Jofra Archer made his comeback into the ODI side for the clash of the Titans as England took on Australia in a 5-match ODI series. The first match was played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on 19th September, which Australia won by 7 wickets.

In this blog, let’s talk about Jofra Archer’s journey to fitness, and come back to the ODI side after a year. We will also cover some match highlights from the ongoing England vs Australia test series.

The Journey: Resilient Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer, known for his fiery pace and lethal bowling attack, has faced a challenging road to recovery. After undergoing multiple injuries, including an elbow operation, his path back to international cricket and his place in the England Cricket Team has been fraught with hurdles. Yet, his perseverance and determination have been commendable, and his return is a testament to his hard work.

Injury Timeline: The injury happened in August 2020 after the test series against Pakistan, after feeling some discomfort in his right elbow. He was rested for the rest of the series. After sitting out for a couple of series, Archer returned to the international side. Following this, in Feb 2021, he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in the same elbow, necessitating surgery. This led to him missing out on many important tours like England’s tour to India and the T20 World Cup.

After almost a year of the surgery and healing process, Archer made his return to the T20s for the Sussex side, playing county cricket for a brief period. However, he couldn’t return to international cricket until August 2023, as he had sustained yet another injury, this time it was his back. Delaying his return to the England cricket team even further. With all this being said and done, he was eased into international cricket post-2023 playing just county cricket and a couple of T20 tournaments. And now that he has healed, the ECB has decided to let him play the ODIs, marking his grand comeback into the ODI side. But it isn’t yet confirmed whether or not he will play all five ODIs.

Return to Form: During his return to domestic cricket with Sussex in 2023, he bowled some promising spells in T20s cricket while going through his rehab.

He bowled some spells in the T20 Blast and some of the One Day Cup matches. Archer proved that he could still swing the ball, regularly reaching a speed of 89.5 mph. The slower balls and yorkers that became his trademark were back, though he didn’t want to ask too much of himself at the outset of his return.

Although Archer got few chances in the match, he was able to bowl economically and take important wickets thus demonstrating glimpses of his game-changing potential. His success reassured the selectors and fans alike that he still has it in him to be a hero in international cricket.

Archer: Back to ECB CAMP

After a successful return to domestic cricket, Archer was recalled to the England cricket team for their ODI series against Australia. This marked a key moment in his comeback, with fans and cricket gurus eagerly awaiting his performance on the international stage.

In his first few matches back, Archer focused on building his match fitness rather than trying to bowl at full pace straight away. His pace varied between deliveries, demonstrating his ability to mix it up and keep batsmen guessing.

As part of his preparation for international cricket, Archer underwent intensive training with England’s coaching staff. His progress was monitored carefully, ensuring he could handle the reigns of international matches.

England’s bowling coaches managed Archer’s training to balance the need for match fitness while avoiding putting undue strain on his body. Emphasis was placed on fine-tuning his run-up, improving his consistency, and working on his variation deliveries.

While Archer may not have immediately delivered jaw-dropping figures, his presence alone changed the dynamic of England’s bowling attack. He provided crucial breakthroughs and kept Australia’s batsmen on the back foot with his aggressive, fast bowling.

Significance of Archer’s Comeback

It couldn’t have been a better time for England with Archer’s return. To affirm its supremacy in the ODI format, the team now has a bowling crew led by Archer.

England enjoys a benefit over all rivals thanks to Archer’s pace, swing, and control. The way he can bowl in every stage of the game, whether leading the attack, managing runs during the middle overs, or clinching the death overs, adds up to a total package.

Archer’s rebound reflects endurance and strength, inspiring those younger teammates who are just beginning their careers. The wealth of experience he has from major games, including the World Cup final and multiple prestigious series, lends excellent leadership to the dressing room.

England vs Australia: The Epic ODI Battle

Although Archer has made a comeback to the side, Australia has begun the series with a dominant win. With four more matches to go, we will have to wait and see what this series has waiting for us.

Catch this series live on Cricaza, live stream, and get all the latest updates.