Jeetwin Casino is primarily known for its sports betting, but the Bangladeshi site also allows us to enjoy casino games on its website. It is quite possible that you have ever come across a Jeetwin Casino terminal, as it combines online and physical business. The company’s story began in 2017 with the opening of a betting site in Bangladesh.

In 2017, Jeetwin Casino received the relevant licenses from the authorities in Curaçao to conduct sports betting and online casino games. In addition to these state licenses, several autonomous regional licenses were also obtained. Throughout its history, the company has focused on promoting itself through sports sponsorship.

Our experience at Jeetwin Casino

First of all, it’s worth noting that, as usual, Jeetwin Casinoshares a domain with an online sports betting section.

In the top box, we will get quick access to the different games presented at Jeetwin Casino: casino games, live roulette and slots. Another noteworthy aspect: in the top right corner, you will find the “Top Jackpots”, a small section that displays the top three jackpots of Jeetwin Casino slot machines. It’s also worth noting that while the sports betting section uses a predominantly white background, the casino section uses a dark background, making it easier to read.

In general, navigating the Jeetwin Casino site is quite simple. It is easy to find the promotions section, where you will come across the most interesting offers, such as free spins for slot machines, Happy Mondays and others. Therefore, it is recommended to check this section regularly for available promotions. However, it is worth noting the lack of a VIP club.

The limited choice of payment methods is also conspicuous, especially when it comes to making deposits. We are talking about a reliable site with a good support team, which we will talk about next.

Jeetwin Casino Game Library

One of the first things we usually look at when entering an online casino is the games catalog, and here we have four main ones: slot machines, roulette, live roulette and blackjack. The main drawback is the lack of a demo mode in which to try out the games.

Slot machines

In the catalog of slot machines Jeetwin Casino presents more than 150 slot machines, some of them with jackpots. You can identify them by the jackpot amount in the top right corner. Some of the most notable titles include Jackpot Giant, Kingdoms Rice, Age of the Gods, Pharaoh’s Treasure, Age of Gods or Batman slots. Among the slots without a jackpot are Tiki Paradise or Terminator. There are no filters, so you’ll have to search by name in the search bar or browse the page to find what you’re looking for.

Roulette

There are up to 12 roulette tables here, including live roulette. And there’s a wide variety of game modes: you can play European, French and American roulette in both regular and premium versions, with higher betting limits than on a regular table.

Live Roulette

Among the 13 roulette tables, there are up to 5 different live roulette games – a very notable offering that few online casinos can compete with. We are talking about European, French, quantum, express and slingshot roulette.

Blackjack

Blackjack lovers can try their luck at Jeetwin Casino at 10 blackjack tables as well as one Pontoon table, one of the many blackjack derivatives. We can play European and American blackjack, and there is also a blackjack change table and several premium tables for higher betting limits than usual. Multi-hand blackjack is also available.

Jeetwin Bangladesh Banking Options

The offering of payment methods at Jeetwin Casino is quite impressive. Just like in the sports betting section, we have the option to make deposits via bank transfer or Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards. The same methods are also available for withdrawing winnings.

● bKash

● Rocket

● Nagad

● SureCash

● iPay

● Upay

● Payza Bangladesh

● Qcash

● OK Wallet

● MasterCard

● Visa

When making deposits or withdrawals, we may also use the Jeetwin Card. This is a card that links our online and physical accounts. This way, you can use the same balance to play at online casinos or place sports bets. The Jeetwin Card can be obtained free of charge. If that’s not enough, you can instantly withdraw your winnings in cash from ATMs.

License

Jeetwin Casino is a completely secure site. You don’t have to worry about the security of your data, your games or your money. As usual, Jeetwin Casino is licensed to operate in Bangladesh and offers slot machines, roulette, online roulette or online blackjack. In addition to the licenses issued by the Curaçao authorities, the casino also holds various regional licenses, confirming that Jeetwin Casino is a 100% trustworthy operator and its games are designed based on the principles of fairness and randomness that we all expect from online casino gaming.

As expected, Jeetwin Casino’s website features the Safe Gaming, Self-Exclusion, Responsible Gaming and +18 logos – symbols of integrity present with all sites licensed to operate in Bangladesh. In parallel, before authorizing any transaction, they may request additional documents from users to ensure that they are the ones requesting the withdrawal. Jeetwin Casino adheres to legal deposit limits, and you will need account verification to make a withdrawal.

Jeetwin Casino mobile app

Jeetwin has a mobile app, but it is primarily focused on sports betting. We can’t play casino games using it, but we mention it because it allows us to link our Jeetwin Card to check our balance. However, if you want to play at Jeetwin Casino from your mobile or tablet, you can do so through your browser as the site is perfectly optimized for these devices.

Customer Support

In the bottom left corner, there is a button to open live chat support, one of the best ways to contact Jeetwin Casino, as well as a toll-free phone number. If they don’t answer during business hours, or if you want a written summary of your question or query and the response you received, you can send an email to info@jeetwin.

● Email

● Phone

● Live Chat

In addition to these methods of contact, as usual, Jeetwin Casino’s customer support is complemented by an informative help section where you can find all the information you need on matters of interest, such as deposit methods or game rules. You can always look for answers to your questions here before making any inquiries. However, there is no typical FAQ section here that would shed more light on the matter.

Conclusion

At this point, it’s time to evaluate everything we’ve seen. The games come first, and the extensive catalog of roulette and blackjack tables is worth highlighting here. We can play different variations of both games, and roulette has up to 5 live tables. 150 slot machines may not be a lot compared to other online casinos, but we have all types of slots. Jackpot slots and information about the best jackpots cannot be left out.

On the downside, there is no demo mode to familiarize yourself with the games on offer before logging in or registering to explore the casino, and we would have liked a bit more variety in slot machines. The mobile app also needs further development, as it is currently only available for sports betting. Nevertheless, it is always interesting to have an app downloaded on our cell phone.

With all that said, it would be logical to expect a VIP club to reward us for playing at Jeetwin, but nothing could be further from the truth: there is no sign of a VIP club or anything similar here. It’s worth noting that Jeetwin Casino isn’t known for its promotions, although you can always find something interesting here.