When we think of VPN, we often believe it is too techie for the average user. And also, there is no reason to use a VPN. But, wait! It is not true at all. VPN is helpful for everyone, like amateur users and large companies. So, in this iTop VPN review, let’s find out everything to know about the service. You’ll find out how fast its speed is and if its security is on the mark? And, if it works with our favorites like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and many more!

5 Reasons You Should Use iTop VPN

So, these are the basic reasons. Here is why you should use an iTop VPN.

It gives you data privacy from an internet service provider. As well, it will ensure security when you work remotely. It is very quick and easy to use. Also, iTop VPN is adaptable to many smart devices. It secures your data privacy from the apps you use.

How to Use iTop VPN – Tutorial Guide

Well, you can connect an iTop VPN on windows with the help of these steps. So, here is how you can quickly use an iTop VPN.

Step 1 – To do so, click the “Network” icon in the right lower corner of your desktop. And then click network and internet settings.

Important Hint: Now, a new window will open, and you can enter the VPN server info and activate your VPN!

Importance of iTop VPN

So, iTop VPN gives a lot of great features. And here are the perks that come with this service.

Split Tunneling

It is the latest addition to iTop VPN. It is best for users who only want to use VPN for a few apps. Just add your choice of apps to the list, activate this feature, and enjoy.

Anti-Malware

So, VPN service providers rarely offer this feature, but iTop VPN does it for free. And anti-malware is one of the main concerns users should take to secure data, devices, and online privacy. So too, it works as security reinforcement.

Kill Switch

Likewise, it is one of the great aspects of a good VPN. And iTop VPN has this amazing feature. It ensures that your real IP doesn’t leak out as the VPN is not active. You can enable this feature in the app, and it will start working.

DNS Protection

Another key aspect of iTop VPN is that it doesn’t leak any DNS, IPs, and webRTC. And it fully secures the data.

Key Features – iTop VPN

Enjoy free VPN with iTop for android, iOS, Mac, and windows.

At once, you can connect up to 5 devices.

Perfect for gaming, streaming, and social media.

Final Words

To recap everything, iTop VPN has the best streaming support. Its speed is on the mark, and all the security features are great. Even the best part is the iTop VPN provides a free service. And on the cheaper side, you can also go for its premium packages. Well, thank you for reading this quick review! And, we hope you can now have the perfect option to connect with iTop VPN.