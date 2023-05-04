Wordle is one of the best word games you can play from the comfort of your home. There are other games too, like Scrabble, Bananagrams, Boggle, Words With Friends, Crossword, etc., but Wordle is my favorite.

It does not take much time to complete one game of Wordle. You can enjoy it with your family, kids, friends, and more. You can compete against each other to make the game more intense and competitive.

You can follow some tips and tricks to do the Wordle more effectively.

Can You Get Lucky in Wordle?

Someone else giving you the tips about winning the Wordle might be the last thing you want to listen to right now. It is a simple guessing game that everybody can win after 5 or 6 attempts.

You can find a lot of entertaining videos on social platforms about Wordle and pieces of advice related to it. However, a majority of them give inaccurate pieces of advice.

Solving a Wordle on the first or second try is almost 100% luck, but solving it consistently on the third or fourth try is 100% skill. Yes, you can get lucky once or twice, but not every time.

Which Method Works for Me?

I always prefer starting the Wordle using a combination of the most commonly used five letters and vowels. Sound and Irate ticks all the boxes as they have ten most commonly-used letters and five vowels. You can also use words like cloud or adieu, but they are not as effective as the first two.

After using these words and getting information regarding green, orange, and black colored letters, I prefer not to go for a good guess because of so little information available. A good guess should be the one where you know that only two or three words can fulfill the requirements.

For the third line, I prefer using all the information and adding different common letters like O, I, L, T, N, etc.

Tips to Keep in Mind

I explained my strategy, but there are some tricks that I followed while playing Wordle and some tools I use for my next game. There are only two or three-word tools I use to expand my library and practice before the new game.

I try to enter different conditions like eleven-letter words, words with only one vowel, words without vowels, etc., to challenge myself. If you want to learn new words, finish word games earlier, and make them more fun, you should like these tools.

You can also play games like Scrabble and crosswords to enrich your vocabulary with new words. You can go for Wordle Archive if you want a word game similar to Wordle.

Here are some tips you can use while playing the game:

1) Wordle uses American Dictionary, so avoid using spellings from the British dictionary,

2) Wordle never put a simple plural word as an answer like boats. However, you can use this word to find out about the letters,

3) The NYT(New York Times) strictly prohibits words like Slave.

4) Try to sound out letter combinations. For instance, you know that the word contains the letters O, R, T, and N, but you do not know the right place for any of them. You can start sounding out letter combinations like ORN to finish the sentence. You can also put the vowel in the middle as there is only one present in the word.

5) Speak to yourself as much as you can. Keep telling your guesses aloud to you which makes it easier to reject specific types of words.

Wrapping Up

Several people use online tools to cheat in word games, but they can be your best mentors if you do not use them to cheat. You can use them to practice if you do not want to play games. You can also use these tools to improve your vocabulary for your professional or personal life.

Wordle is one of the best word games, and these tips and tricks will help you to improve in this game.