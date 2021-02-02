Can you imagine life without computers? In today’s digital age, computers have become an integral part of learning at school, the workplace, and in our daily lives. Terms such as e-commerce and BestBuy cashback have been a part of everyday living.

According to the United Nations, the youth dominate the usage of computers as they account for 45% of total internet users. Millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) and GenZ’s (youth born between 1997 and 2015) are adept at the usage of computers, but how about those who were born beforehand?

How IT Started

It may be hard to picture these days, but there was a time wherein computers weren’t a must-have in every household. The first personal computer (PC), which was called Altair, was launched in 1974, as per History.com.

The evolution of PCs trajected on an exponential level since then. With tech companies such as IBM and Apple competing for technology dominance, people have benefitted from the invention of PCs that have made life so much easier.

To this day, technology manufacturers have been developing faster, smaller, and better-performing computers, which have been handy for the entertainment and productivity of society. Computers have paved the way for a more efficient and interconnected way of life, and they are expected to continuously revolutionize the way the world works.

The Unexpected Game Changer

While the evolution of computers has been unstoppable, not everyone has been on board with the digital age. A lot of older people have been hesitant to embrace computers and technology in general.

However, an unexpected game-changer rocked the world. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the majority of people to stay indoors and has accelerated the usage of computers and the internet.

People nowadays turn to the internet not only for news and entertainment but for shopping for their wants and needs. It has been the way people communicate with workmates, friends, and other people in general.

Senior citizens have been greatly affected by the ongoing lockdowns worldwide as they have been prohibited from meeting with those who do not reside with them at home. In turn, they have changed with the times. According to Bloomberg, more senior citizens have adopted technology, with 67% having access to the internet.

A lot of senior citizens are slowly learning how to use computers not only to connect with their loved ones, but to buy medicine, join book clubs, and even online dating. Even those who once thought technology was too complicated have been trying to keep up with times in order to connect with others, and keep themselves entertained.

As with anything, it may be challenging to start something new, but it is expected that those who aren’t exactly digital natives will get used to computers in time. There are tons of simple tutorials on how to operate computers and navigate various tools online.

From sending emails to using apps, senior citizens are slowly getting used to the digital age. It’ll take some time and practice, but no, it is never too late to start using a computer.

