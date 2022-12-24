It’s 2022 and gaming is as popular as ever. But what you might not know is how popular gaming actually is. Gaming has become so successful that it’s touted as one of the biggest segments of the entertainment industry in the whole world. Who would’ve thunk it?

What you might not know is that it’s actually been THE biggest entertainment industry of all time.

What does that mean? It means that gaming is more successful than movies and more popular than music. Actually, it’s been found that the whole gaming industry has actually surpassed BOTH the music and movie industry COMBINED. Now that’s a successful entertainment industry if we’ve ever seen one.

In this article, we’ll be diving deeper into the reasons why we think gaming has become as successful as it is and why it’s taken over the entertainment world by storm.

With that, let’s look into some of the reasons we think gaming has been so successful in the entertainment industry.

Gaming has become the most accessible form of entertainment

Gaming has become the biggest entertainment industry in large part due to how accessible it is to all consumers. How so? Just look at how popular mobile gaming is nowadays. Gaming was able to capitalize on the fact that almost everyone has a smartphone and offer high-quality games on people’s mobile devices.

Aside from that, there are so many options for people to play games on. If you’re a PC guy or gal, there are numerous games on that platform. Meanwhile, if you love consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox have you covered. If you love gaming on the go, you have systems like the Nintendo Switch to play and go!

Quality game titles have transcended both movies and music

Another big reason why gaming has become such a big hit in the entertainment industry is the fact that many game companies have produced super high-quality titles that have surpassed even the most popular movies and music out right now.

Titles such as God of War, The Last of Us, Halo, and Call of Duty, are just some of the game franchises that have become so popular that they’re as known as even the most well-established movies or music acts.

There’s a game for literally anyone

It also cannot be denied that the sheer library and variety of games out there is a big reason why gaming has become the biggest entertainment industry in the world right now. Do you like horror? There are horror games out there for you. Are you into sports? There are sports games for each sport there is. How about action games? There are hundreds of action games for you!

You don’t have to fit a particular box in order to play a game. Chances are, there’s a game for all the things you’re interested in right this second.

Some games have even been adopted into movies themselves

One big indicator that gaming has become the biggest entertainment industry is the fact that many of the most popular games have been turned into movies themselves. Games such as Uncharted, World of Warcraft, Mortal Kombat, and many more game titles have been transformed into movies just because movie studios know that a lot of people will watch.

If that doesn’t show how popular games are, we don’t know what else will.

And with that, those are a few of the main reasons we think that gaming has turned into the entertainment juggernaut that it is. As of 2022, it’s clear, gaming is the biggest entertainment industry there is. And with all the innovative and exciting titles still to be released, we won’t be surprised if gaming retains this top spot.