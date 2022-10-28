It is undeniable that diamond painting has impacted the art and craft world and made waves among DIY artists and crafters.

However, there is an argument if diamond painting can be classified as art or just a fun project. So, in this blog post, we will answer the question, ‘is diamond painting really an art?’

Let’s start with a definition of this hobby.

What is a Diamond painting?

Many people find diamond painting intriguing but are often perplexed about what it is. It is a craft hobby in which you are given diamond painting accessories containing all the necessary supplies and resources to complete your painting.

It is a relatively new addition to the craft industry. It has quickly become well-liked among both novice and experienced hobbyists. When you learn how to paint with diamonds (drills), it takes no special skills to create beautiful artworks that shimmer, sparkle, and shine.

This hobby is simple to learn and requires no previous experience on the part of the painter.

Unlike other creative endeavors, you do not need to spend a significant amount of time learning about and learning how to do it correctly. Still, you will know how to do it almost instantly after trying it for the first time.

This distinguishes this hobby from other hobbies. Other pursuits may make you scratch your head or want to rip your hair out rather than make you enjoy your time, relax, and take a break.

Unlike knitting or gardening, this hobby produces a much faster and less stressful result. It requires no prior experience on your part. You could go in knowing nothing about diamond painting and still create decent artwork on your first try.

Diamond painting is also a relaxing and unwinding activity because you can lose yourself in the process of creating your painting. Relax and enjoy the process of creating your artwork, and then enjoy it.

Is Diamond Painting Really an Art?

Yes, it is. It is a kind of mosaic art.

A mosaic is a picture comprised of small parts, typically tiny tiles made of terracotta, glass, ceramics, or marble and inlaid into floors and walls – or in this case, the canvas.

Diamond painting is a kind of art that combines cross-stitch and paint-by-numbers.

Each drill is 2.5 mm – 2.8 mm in size and color-matched to the canvas images. Each canvas is a high-resolution image broken down so that a small symbol or color becomes a denotation for where the diamond should be placed.

It is a meditative craft that allows you to create stunning art that you can frame, use as a notebook cover, stitch onto pillows, and so on!

This hobby is a mosaic art form in which the artist makes a painting by sticking tiny resins that sparkle like diamonds on a canvas with corresponding numbers printed in all the resin colors.

All the painter has to do is stick drills or resins onto the canvas. The drills combine to form a stunning painting that sparkles like real diamonds.