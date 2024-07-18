How is CleverGet Netflix Downloader? Is it worth having? As one of the most popular streaming services, Netflix has gained great fame and popularity for its quick arrivals of new movies and shows and extensive library. To let its subscribers watch Netflix contents more conveniently, Netflix even provides a download feature that allows people to download Netflix movies and shows directly on app. In such case, why is there still 3rd-party Netflix video downloaders like CleverGet Netflix Downloader? What is CleverGet Netflix Downloader? What are the advantages and disadvantages of CleverGet Netflix Downloader and Netflix’s native download feature? If you are wondering their differences, this CleverGet review would be helpful for you.

l What is CleverGet Netflix Downloader?

l Benefits of CleverGet Netflix Downloader: Why Do You Need It?

l How to Download Movies on Netflix via CleverGet Netflix Downloader Easily?

l FAQs

l Final Words

What is CleverGet Netflix Downloader?

To make a CleverGet review, the first thing is to make clear what it is. CleverGet Netflix Downloader is a module built in CleverGet. It is one of the best Netflix video downloaders that could help you watch Netflix movies and TV shows offline without any limit.

Check the main features of CleverGet Netflix Downloaders below:

l Download Netflix movies and TV shows in batch.

l Download Netflix movies and TV shows at up to 1080P quality.

l Download and save Netflix videos to MP4/MKV files for playback on various media players and devices.

l Remove ads in Netflix video downloading for ad-supported Netflix plan subscribers.

l List all subtitles and audio tracks available for personal choice.

l Save subtitles into output Netflix downloads or as external subtitle files.

l Browse, search and play movies or shows within Netflix.com on CleverGet.

With CleverGet Netflix Downloader, you could permanently preserve Netflix downloads for unlimited offline watching. Different from Netflix’s native download feature, which applies multiple download limitations, CleverGet Netflix Downloader is totally limit-free Netflix download tool. More importantly, CleverGet Netflix Downloader is available for Windows 7 and later, and macOS 10.15 and later. That means you could easily download Netflix movies and shows on Mac, while Netflix has no official app for Mac computers.

Benefits of CleverGet Netflix Downloader: Why Do You Need It?

With Netflix allowing downloading movies and TV shows directly on Netflix app, why should you get CleverGet Netflix Downloader? What are the benefits of using CleverGet Downloader for downloading Netflix videos? Well, you could get all the benefits of CleverGet Netflix Downloader through the below comparison table, which compares the differences between CleverGet Netflix Downloader and Netflix’s native download feature.

Advantages

CleverGet Netflix Downloader

Netflix’s Download Feature

Remove ads

Yes

No

Download any Netflix content

Yes

No, only a few video titles could be downloaded.

How long does Netflix download last

Forever

Limited. Netflix downloads last for no more than 30 days.

Unlimited offline playback

Yes. Downloads could be played back anytime on any device.

No. Downloads could only be played back within Netflix app.

Playback expiration

No limit

Limited. Once you start watching a Netflix download, you must finish watching it within 48 hours.

Download Netflix movies on Mac

Yes

No, there is no Netflix app for Mac.

Free trial version

Yes. Allows up to 3 Netflix downloads for totally free.

No. Active Netflix subscription is required.

How to Download Movies on Netflix via CleverGet Netflix Downloader Easily?

How to download movies from Netflix with CleverGet Netflix Downloader? Is it difficult to download Netflix movies? Well, it is extremely simple for you to download Netflix movies and shows with CleverGet Netflix Downloader. You could follow the below guide to learn how easy it is.

Step 1: Download and install CleverGet Netflix Downloader

Download and install CleverGet on your computer. And then kick it off.

Step 2: Set download directory

On the top-right corner, click the 3-dot icon and then choose “Settings” option on the drop-down menu. Then, on the “Settings” panel, go to “General > Save Video To” box to set download directory.

Step 3: Play and parse target Netflix video

Open the Netflx.com website within CleverGet and log into it with your Netflix account. Then, browse and play back the target Netflix video you want to download. Click the round icon at the bottom right corner of the playback page to let CleverGet parse target page.

Step 4: Choose download options and start downloading

Once the parsing succeeds, there will pop up a window showing you all available download options. Choose the download option, set output format, quality, subtitle and audio track. Then, click the blue “Download” button to start downloading Netflix movies or shows immediately.

Then, you could view the entire Netflix video downloading process on the right sidebar. Once the downloads complete, you can freely play and watch Netflix downloads on any MP4/MKV compatible devices or media players you like.

FAQs

1. Is CleverGet Netflix Downloader safe to use?

Yes, CleverGet Netflix Downloader is a safe and virus-free software tool that has been through scanning by various anti-virus tools and sites. It will only download the target video/audio files, and the account info collected is entirely for downloading target video.

2. Is it legal to download Netflix movies with CleverGet?

This mostly depends on how you use your Netflix downloads. If you simply watch Netflix downloads offline in your convenience, it should be considered as no illegal. However, if you repost or re-publish Netflix downloads for profit purpose, it would be illegal in most places. Refer to your local law before downloading any online contents.

3. Can I download Netflix videos on Mac?

Yes, you can. CleverGet Netflix Downloader has a Mac version, which runs on macOS 10.15 and later. Therefore, you could download Netflix movies and shows on Mac computers running macOS 10.15 or later.

Final Words

The native download feature within Netflix app is mostly like a pre-buffering of the Netflix movies and shows you want to watch offline. It will load both ads and videos for offline watching within Netflix app only. On the contrast, CleverGet Netflix Downloader really realizes the download process of Netflix videos. It helps you get independent MKV/MP4 files of Netflix videos. These independent MP4/MKV files could be used in any way you like as any other local files. Without doubt, CleverGet Netflix Downloader performs better than the Netflix’s native download feature if you prefer unlimited offline watching of Netflix movies and shows.