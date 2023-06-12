Alex Turner is the lead singer and songwriter of the indie rock band Arctic Monkeys. He is also known for his side projects The Last Shadow Puppets and Alexandra Savior. He has been praised for his witty lyrics, charismatic stage presence and distinctive voice. But what about his personal life? Is Alex Turner gay?

The Speculations

The rumors about Alex Turner’s sexuality have been circulating for a long time. Some fans have speculated that he might be bisexual or gay based on his appearance, mannerisms and song lyrics. For example, some people have pointed out that he often wears eyeliner, nail polish and tight-fitting clothes. Others have noticed that he sometimes acts flamboyant or flirty with his male bandmates or collaborators. And some have interpreted his songs as having hidden meanings or references to his sexual orientation.

For instance, in the song “Do I Wanna Know?” from the album AM, he sings:

> Have you got colour in your cheeks?

> Do you ever get that fear that you can’t shift

> The type that sticks around like something in your teeth?

> Are there some aces up your sleeve?

> Have you no idea that you’re in deep?

> I dreamt about you nearly every night this week

> How many secrets can you keep?

Some fans have suggested that these lyrics could be about a secret crush on a man, or a struggle with his own identity. Similarly, in the song “The Ultracheese” from the album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, he sings:

> I’ve done some things that I shouldn’t have done

> But I haven’t stopped loving you once

Some fans have wondered if these lines could be about a past affair with a man, or a regret for not being true to himself.

The Evidence

However, despite the rumors and speculations, there is no concrete evidence that Alex Turner is gay. In fact, he has had several high-profile relationships with women over the years. He dated model and TV presenter Alexa Chung from 2007 to 2011, actress Arielle Vandenberg from 2011 to 2014, model Taylor Bagley from 2015 to 2018 and musician Louise Verneuil from 2018 to 2020. He is currently single, according to his latest interviews.

Moreover, Alex Turner has never publicly addressed or confirmed the rumors about his sexuality. He has always been private and reserved about his personal life, preferring to focus on his music and career. He has also stated that he does not like to explain or analyze his lyrics, leaving them open to interpretation by the listeners.

Therefore, it is unfair and disrespectful to assume or label Alex Turner’s sexuality based on superficial clues or assumptions. He is entitled to his privacy and freedom of expression, and he should not be judged or pressured by anyone. The only person who knows the truth is Alex Turner himself, and he has the right to reveal it or not as he wishes.

The Conclusion

Is Alex Turner gay? The answer is: we don’t know. And it doesn’t matter. What matters is that he is a talented and successful musician who has given us many amazing songs and albums over the years. His sexuality is irrelevant to his artistry and his fans should respect and support him regardless of who he loves or doesn’t love. As long as he is happy and healthy, that’s all that counts.