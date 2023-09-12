Over the past few months, there has been a lot of talk about AI content writing software. We’ve got to the point where AI can write content for us as long as we give the software a bit of guidance. AI content writing software, including Jasper, Rytr and Copy AI, can create a wide range of content, including blog posts, meta titles and descriptions, social media copy, press releases, newsletters and much more. But, for some, the promise that AI content writing software will revolutionise the content creation process isn’t entirely convincing.

In this article, we’ll explore the advantages and drawbacks of AI content writing software used in digital marketing to determine if AI content writing software is going out of fashion or if it’s here to stay.

AI Content Writing Software: The Positives

Write more content: With an AI content writing assistant, you simply input a sentence or two explaining what you need, and the software creates it for you. If you provide the software with a clear enough brief, it will be able to create content for you in just a few seconds!

SEO features: Some AI content writing software offers SEO features, allowing you to optimise the content for search engines.

Content quality improvements (for some): AI content writing software may improve your writing if you’re not a particularly talented writer.

Save money: If you’ve got a small marketing budget, you might not be thrilled by the idea of hiring a content writer. Using AI content writing tools will save you money and get you the content you require, whether it’s blog posts, social media copy or press releases.

AI Content Writing Software: The Drawbacks

Lack of depth: Content created using AI content writing software often lacks depth, as the tools do not understand the context of some content in the same way as humans. Effective content must be high-quality by providing expertise that users can trust.

Lack of personalisation and creativity: Perhaps one of the biggest drawbacks, if not the biggest drawback, of content created by AI is the lack of personalisation and feeling. Because AI isn’t emotionally intelligent, AI-generated content often feels robotic, flat and lifeless—not exactly the ingredients for engaging content!

Plagiarism: The content created using AI content writing tools might not be plagiarism-free. However, quite a few of the most popular AI content writing tools include a plagiarism checker in their subscription packages so that users can tweak content as necessary.

Google penalisation: Google is getting better at detecting content created by an AI for the purpose of appealing to the search engine rather than users. Because AI content writing tools source information from search engines without truly understanding user intent, the content created may be penalised by Google as being created for search engines first.

Google has detailed the kind of content that ranks well and the kind of content that may be penalised: “We recommend that you focus on creating people-first content to be successful with Google Search, rather than search engine-first content made primarily to gain search engine rankings.” Google published a list of ‘warning signs’ that content is created for search engines first, one of them being: “using extensive automation to produce content on many topics.”

Content quality: If you’re already a talented writer, you’ll find that the content created by AI content writing software is subpar and unoriginal. Creating content that keeps people engaged can’t be done by an AI…yet.

Lack of sources: One of the biggest drawbacks of most AI content writing tools is that they do not source information. As a result, those who do not fact-check the information given may share inaccurate information without realising it.

Is AI Content Writing Software All It Cracked Up To Be?

The answer to this question depends entirely on what you expected from AI content writing software when you first learned of its existence. If you expected to be able to type in a few words and be presented with a perfect blog post that sounds like an expert content writer wrote it, you’re probably feeling disappointed right now. Alternatively, if you viewed AI content writing software as something more like an assistant from the get-go, you might be feeling pleasantly surprised at what it can do.

In our opinion, AI content writing was never really in fashion. Sure, some businesses have been playing around with it, but many have come to the conclusion that it isn’t ready to stand on its own two feet. At least for now, expert writers still play a vital role in creating compelling content.