Since phones play an integral role in our daily lives, only a few individuals actively take the initiative to secure their pocket devices. Research reveals that merely 32% of mobile users safeguard their devices using a PIN, passcode, FaceID, or fingerprint recognition. Consequently, numerous individuals leave their phones unprotected. In light of the increasing number of phone-related malware attacks, it becomes crucial for everyone to understand how to effectively secure their device. While Apple’s iOS system incorporates robust security measures, not all privacy settings on iPhone are enabled by default. There are always additional steps that can be taken to safeguard the device and protect the privacy of one’s data.

How to Secure iPhone and Data?

#1 Create a reliable passcode

To ensure optimal security for your phone, it’s important to create a passcode that others won’t easily guess. A passcode typically consists of four to six digits and serves as an additional layer of protection. When accessing websites from your iPhone, it’s also crucial to have strong passwords.

Your iPhone actively identifies weak passwords that have been frequently used or are easily guessable by others. It also monitors your passwords for any signs of them being compromised in known data breaches. As a general guideline, it’s advisable to use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.

#2 Limit access to valuable information

Your smartphone stores quite a lot of personal information: photos, videos, audio, chats, voice messages, etc. First, we suggest downloading a clean-up app and deleting what you no longer need. How to clean up memory from garbage? Elementary, just run the best CleanUp app for iPhone and remove what the application suggests. There will be temporary files, duplicates, and other unimportant files. Coming from the other side, is the clean up app safe or is this another security hole? The application does not upload your data to its servers and therefore does not use it. When you have already cleaned your iPhone, you can create Passcode Protection. This app feature creates a password-protected section that no one else can access.

#3 Set up location services

Your device can greatly benefit from Location Services, which can have a significant impact on your privacy. These services offer various advantages such as GPS navigation, Apple Watch fitness features, Wi-Fi Calling, local weather updates, and more. However, granting unrestricted access to your location by multiple services raises concerns about how your data is handled and utilized by third-party platforms. In contrast, Apple maintains a high level of transparency regarding the use of your information.

You can configure your device’s location services settings by accessing Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. This allows you to restrict unwanted location access, allowing only selected apps and services to utilize this feature.

#4 Change your search engine

Apple continues to prioritize Google as the default search engine for Safari on iOS. How to private search on iPhone? Just replace the search engine with a more secure one.

Instead of waiting for Apple to make a change, you have the freedom to modify it yourself by going to Settings > Safari > Search Engine and selecting DuckDuckGo. DuckDuckGo is a website search engine that respects your privacy by not collecting any information about you.

#5 Enable two-factor authentication

To enhance the security of your iPhone, an additional layer of protection is provided through two-factor authentication (2FA). By utilizing this process, you are not solely dependent on a strong password. Instead, 2FA introduces increased security measures by requiring the input of a time-sensitive verification code. Failure to enter the correct code within the designated time frame will result in restricted access to your device.

To enable 2FA, you will be prompted to provide two pieces of information: your regular password followed by a six-digit verification code sent to your designated phone number. Follow the steps below to set it up:

Open Settings, then select [Your Name], followed by Password & Security. Tap on the option to Turn On Two-Factor Authentication and proceed by tapping Continue. Enter the phone number where you would like to receive the verification codes for sign-in purposes. Click Next, enter the provided code to verify your phone number, and proceed to activate 2FA.

#6 Turn on Find My

The Find My network serves not only as a convenient solution for locating missing devices but also as a robust tool for ensuring the security of your iPhone. Enabling Find My on a device grants you the ability to track and locate a misplaced iPhone or iPad through Apple’s extensive network of interconnected products.

More importantly, in terms of both security and privacy, the Find My app allows you to remotely erase your device if it falls into the wrong hands. While this situation may be uncommon, it offers assurance if you are apprehensive about someone gaining physical access to a lost iPhone or iPad.

Conclusion

You can ensure your privacy and your data protection. However, it is not implied by default just because you are using an iPhone. With the help of settings and additional tools, you can prevent data leaks, create a protected memory partition, prevent hacking of accounts and protect yourself in every possible way.