Have you met the similar problem iPad won’t restore in recovery mode? That can be really frustrating. iPad stuck in recovery mode, DFU mode or screen freeze are so common among iPhone users. Upsetting as these may be, to fix iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and Won’t Restore without losing data is not a mission impossible as some have thought. Keep on reading! A powerful tool like UltFone iOS system repair can be your savior to help you get your iOS device back to life.

UltFone iOS 16 Release Celebration that you cannot miss! End on Oct 24, 2022

Start from $ 8.88, Buy One Get One Free, 100% win cash coupon!

About iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and Won’t Restore”

Entering into recovery mode is a step before you install the new software updates on your iPad or iPhone. Whereas, if your iPad or iPhone didn’t reboot after going into recovery mode, it’s likely to get stuck in Recovery Mode. And, if you try to reboot it by using the pressing physical buttons, it’ll be stuck in the reboot loop.

Why Do I Fix iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and Won’t Restore via UltFone iOS System Repair?(without losing data)

When it comes to Fix iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and Won’t Restore, the first thing you care is not losing data. With UltFone iOS System Repair, you can fix 150+ iOS issues without data losing. What’s more? The user-friendly interface and time-saving operation will really render you a good experience of using. All you need to do is to run the program on the computer, connect your iPad with a lightning cable and select “Exit Recovery Mode ” to make your reboot normally. It’s a one-click process and shouldn’t take more than one minute.

Feature lists

Single-click for entering and exiting recovery mode on iPhone/iPad/iPod.

Besides, the tool can fix 150+ iOS system issues without data loss under many scenarios, like Apple logo, reboot loop, and black screen and etc.

This software can also downgrade from iOS 16 beta without iTunes

Support all iOS versions and iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 14 series and iOS 16.

How long is iPad Recovery Mode?

It depends on your recovery method. Actually you can choose to use software of enter into the recovery mode by yourself. The time of the two method is different.

The manual method might take you a few minutes to enable the recovery mode. However, if you use the UltFone system repair, it wouldn’t take 5 seconds to enter and exit the recovery mode on your iPhone.

How to Fix iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and Won’t Restore via UltFone iOS System Repair?

Step 1: Launch this program and connect your iPad in recovery mode to computer with USB cable. When your device gets detected, please click on “exit recovery mode”.

Step 2: Wait for a few seconds, your device will restart and get out of recovery mode successfully.

Pros and Cons of UltFone iOS System Repair

Pros

An extremely convenient tool that can quickly fix a variety of common iOS problems.

It is also very user-friendly and doesn’t require any technical expertise to use.

Compatible with all types of iOS devices.

Cons

Some functions are only available for Pro Version

Why do I need to put my iPhone/iPad/iPod touch in recovery mode or DFU mode?

If your device won’t turn on and cannot be detected by both iTunes and UltFone iOS System Repair after connecting to computer, recovery mode or DFU mode will help our software detect your device. You can follow the instructions on the program onscreen to proceed. It won’t affect the data or settings in your device.

How to fix iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and black Screen/Waiting for iPad?

iTunes is a great tool when we are running out an iPhone problem, the big worry is that all data in the device will be wiped out. UltFone iOS System Repair employs new technology that can solve most iOS system issues without data loss using the default standard repair mode, including the iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and black Screen/Waiting for iPad.What is the difference between iOS System Repair and iTunes Restore? UltFone iOS system repair program is the best alternative to iTunes, with better transfer speed and smart AI to automatically detect bugs and glitches in iOS devices.

Conclusion

It seems like an impossible situation when the iPad stuck in recovery mode won’t restore, and no backups are available. Hence, we recommend that you use professional iPad system repair tool to get out of this situation. With its help, you can get out of recovery mode easily, and you won’t risk losing device data as well. Download it, and solve your “iPad Stuck in Recovery Mode and Won’t Restore” issue issue without any hassle.