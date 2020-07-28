The age of text-only content is gone. Be it social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc. or company websites, video marketing is one sure-shot way of engaging potential customers. Videos can hold the attention of the audience and influence them quickly.

Marketing campaigns have moved on from text-heavy content to video ads. Videos have helped companies push their content in a more intriguing and informative manner. The only drawback was that video content used to be pricey.

The introduction of InVideo solved this problem. InVideo was launched in 2017 and allowed users to curate their videos with ease, and without spending a bomb. InVideo lets you create videos for your social media pages, as well as marketing campaigns. In this article, we would be reviewing this immensely popular online video editor, and see if it is worth the hype.

What is InVideo?

InVideo is an online video editing software for beginners. It is a cloud-based video creation platform that helps you create amazing videos. The videos created using InVideo can give professional video makers a run for their money. Be it for social media, marketing campaigns, presentations, or webpages, InVideo can be used to create engaging video content in minutes.

The Features that InVideo Offers

InVideo is an intuitive video editor that helps you create professional videos with ease. It offers you hundreds of ready-to-go templates that you can edit as per your needs. The templates can be customized to add text, stickers, transitions, and a bunch of other media. The videos can be saved in any aspect ratio, be it the 16:9 wide-format that works well on Facebook, or the 9:16 vertical meant for Instagram.

It gives you all the tools that are necessary for video editing. Also, its user-friendly interface makes it easier for beginners. The cloud-based interface lets you work on your videos remotely. With built-in AI, you don’t even have to worry about choosing the visual and music yourself.

Storyteller Videos

Moving on with our discussion, we now would cover how InVideo helps in creating short videos for your blogs.

InVideo Storyteller Videos are perfect to go with your text-heavy blog posts. They can be used in various ways. The videos can have an introduction or a quick summary of your post. Retaining the attention of the audience becomes easier with the use of videos. Also, the dwell time increases on your posts, which translates to improved SEO performance.

The UI helps you through the video creation process. There are multiple royalty-free stock photos and background tracks to choose from. You can also add text to video by writing your captions into text-boxes or bubbles. Not only that, but you can also choose to upload your images or music too.

The User Interface is quite intuitive as well. Once you get used to it, creating your perfect videos would take only minutes.

Creating Your First Video

InVideo’s interface makes it the easiest video editor for beginners. It’s intuitive UI makes sure you end up with great results even in the first go. Let us now understand how you can create your first video using InVideo.

First, you would have to select the template. Along with that, you can select the desired Aspect Ratio, or you can make your video in the default “All Ratios” option too.

Now, from the script page, add the URL of the article that houses your textual content. The AI working behind the scenes will recognize lines and create a video “Skeleton”.

The skeleton now has to be edited to include the desired points. Longer articles need more “scenes” to show all content. With the free plan, you get a maximum of 50 scenes to work with. This should be more than enough if you use them smartly.

You can now edit the timing for each screen. You can also add in a lot of other media like bubbles, moving text, animations, stickers, and many more.

Adding your own voice-over is also pretty easy. It not only adds a personal touch to your video but also makes it professional.

The length of the videos can extend from five minutes to 15 minutes, depending on your subscription plan. However, you can also create short videos of up to 60 seconds easily using the “Quick Videos” option.

Quick Videos for Social Media Platforms

Quick Videos are more effective for Social Media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. These videos are usually meant for “Stories”. However, they can also be used to create ad films or really short and to-the-point videos.

The process of creating a quick video is mostly similar to that of Storyteller videos. But it would be easier as you don’t have to load a blog for your content. Since the content on the video is going to be short, you can add it directly to your video.

Capturing the audience’s attention within such a short time is difficult. To do that, make sure the content you pack is precise and catchy.

InVideo Pricing

InVideo comes with two simple pricing plans for organizations or individual creators.

With the charge of $10 per month, the Business plan allows you to create a maximum of 60 HD videos per month. The maximum video length is 15 minutes. The business plan allows the use of 300 stock photos and videos per month. Unlimited Plan: This plan lets you create unlimited videos every month. The maximum length of each video is still capped to 15 minutes. However, you get access to more than a million stock photos and videos.

Apart from the two paid plans, you can also use InVideo for free. However, with the free plan, your videos come with an InVideo watermark. You can export up to 60 videos per month.

Shortcomings of InVideo

There are two important cons of the InVideo online video editor.

InVideo is a web-browser based online video editor. It does not have an application that could be downloaded to your PCs.

Cloud-based video editing is not feasible on slower internet connections.

The maximum video length is just 15 minutes, even in the Unlimited plan.

Conclusion

The pricing structure, the presence of necessary tools, and the easy-to-use interface make InVideo a great investment. Online Video editing is the way forward, and InVideo seems to have the potential to become the best in the business.