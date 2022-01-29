In this modern era, the number of options to assets to invest in have increased, and the opportunity to invest in them is made possible and easy. One of the best assets to invest in today is cryptocurrency. Although some people might argue that crypto has tons of risks like it’s extremely volatile, it’s still worth considering since crypto is quickly improving.

If you are deciding which asset to invest in and you are quite new to cryptocurrency, it might be difficult for you to choose which one is best for you. That’s why, in this article, we will show you a comparison between crypto and other traditional investments.

Why Invest in Stocks?

Suppose we’re going to talk about investing in things. In that case, we might as well start with the traditional method of investing before any big brainers go ahead with technological advancements of the blockchain and cryptocurrency as a whole. Stocks are very partial ownership rights over a business, so you(the shareholders) get a share of the assets and cash flow when the business you’re investing in gains them.

Stocks are ownership interests, so the stock’s performance would heavily rely on the company’s ability to do good in the future – and if they do manage to succeed and skyrocket, then your assets and cash flow are going to share the exact nature, even if it’s a tiny fraction. Since investing in stocks has been around a lot longer, at least you know where the excellent track records are for you to invest – though you might want to find something refreshing.

Why Invest in Crypto?

Now to where investing and interests in investing and trading “boomed” and still manage to stay sky-high. This is the new generation of assets and “money” that everybody seems to want to get their hands on because a mere one coin could be worth thousands of dollars. And with the whole function of the blockchain, it seems to be the option for those who want quick and easy transactions without the need for a bank or government services.

Although real-world assets or cash flows don’t back up the cryptocurrency, their values are set at a reasonably high price, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum since their sentiment value is up there. As long as the market seems to be more optimistic about cryptocurrency than you are, they will always be willing to pay higher than what you originally paid for with your crypto.

Are There Any Risks?

Of course, there are risks, especially when money is involved. You have no direct control over the rising and the dropping of the values. Take, for example; stocks aren’t a guaranteed way for you to secure more money since your gain is directly correlated to how well the company you’ve invested in does. If they didn’t do better than what you’ve expected, then that’s an immediate loss for you.

On the other hand, it would seem to be the safer route when it comes to investing since the value of a stock doesn’t necessarily die out unless the company fails. However, cryptocurrency relies mainly on the sentiment that people place on it, so the more it’s favoured, the more it’s worth. However, suppose people don’t seem to favour it in the slightest. In that case, it’s already “extinct,” and people probably won’t look at it a second time.

Volatility?

In terms of volatility, it’s safe to say that both stocks and cryptocurrency are pretty volatile – it’s their nature. However, cryptocurrency seems to be more volatile than stocks since it’s based on general opinion. Stocks are volatile too but not as much as cryptocurrency – which both can be limited by the use of diversification of your portfolio.

Conclusion

Although it seems like cryptocurrency would be the better choice to go for when investing since its values have skyrocketed thanks to Bitcoin, ultimately, the safer choice would go to investing in stocks. Though it would be the most sensible thing to do your research before coming to a final decision – try listening to podcasts or watching some youtube videos.