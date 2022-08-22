Instagram is one of the most popular social media sites today. Popularity on Instagram can not only increase your social presence but it can also help you to earn money!

Yes, all you have to do is grow on Instagram in terms of followers and it can become a source of extra income. Anything aesthetic and in-demand from people can grow on Instagram. This means that even the so-called simplistic things like showpieces or a good-looking house have the potential to become something big.

Naturally, some effort would have to go into making your profile amazing. You do not need to go overboard when it comes to painting, so you can use the paint calculator square feet to understand and limit your budget. If you want to use stunning wall designs to post on your page, not only for popularity but just for yourself, here are some ideas that you can use:

The Buddha – Once your wall is scrubbed and prepped, you can start looking at design ideas. This interior wall design scheme with an aesthetic Buddha painted on the wall provides a calm and serene vibe to the environment. It helps with not only the atmosphere but also the look of the room.

Blue Ivy – All the wall design ideas need to be incorporated after you finish the basics in terms of filling the cracks and applying the primer and wall putty. If you choose the blue ivy wall design texture, you are sure to have one of the best backgrounds in all the pictures you decide to post.

Dapple with pattern – If you are someone looking for a calm vibe for your room, this design would be the way to go. Use it in any part of the house, the bedroom, living room, or even the corridor. It is bound to look great no matter where it is placed. Adding light fixtures to it to enhance the warmth of the house.

Howzaat – Your kids' rooms also deserve the best, don't they? Since India is the land of cricket lovers, and if your household is one of them, this wall design is definitely worth it to upload on the 'gram. The colors, eccentricity, vibrance, and playfulness of this wall design will steal your heart.

Seashell texture – The simplest of designs can be beautiful and great-looking. This textured design can be a brilliant addition to the different walls of your house. Whether you want to keep it plain as a background or you want to decorate it even more by adding a couple of paintings, shelves, or even just a mirror would be up to you.

Mellow – Just as the name suggests, this wall design in itself is beautiful enough to be uploaded on Instagram as it is. Live in the perfect fall vibe all year round with this brown-orange-yellow leafy design to help you do so. Enjoy the lightness in the ambiance.

Mandala – The peace that a mandala can bring about in the room can work wonders. Having these designs on the walls of your bedroom or even pooja room would be enough to have a deep impact on the look and the mood. You can take it one step further for you and Instagram by slowly filling in the mandala design with different colours inside.

Yes, these wall painting designs are worthy of being uploaded on Instagram, however, they serve a much bigger purpose too. They make your house look great and earn you compliments from all the guests that arrive. Staying in an aesthetically pleasing house can improve your mood and bring about a sense of happiness. Use the plethora of wall designs at your discretion. Keep the mood and the vibe constant through the different rooms or create a contrast. Either way, these designs can be used as and how you would like to.