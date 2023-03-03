Are you a trekking enthusiast, but the regular treks are not challenging enough for you? Are you looking for an excursion that challenges you mentally and physically? If you answered yes, then Tripping India has you covered. From accommodation to activities to meals, the package has it all.

Indrahar Pass Trek – What to Expect?

Indrahaar pass trek welcomes you with its mesmerising scenery, including landscapes, peaks, and nature. The trek starts from a beautiful city – Mcleodganj, in Himachal Pradesh, which is also famous for its monasteries and the seat of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

This package will not only take you to the Indrahar Pass but will also let you experience the beauty of the Triund pass and Ilaqa glaciers. The trail begins from Dharamkot village and takes you through Gala Devi temple, Kangra Valley, and provides a scenic view of Dharamshala town.

There are various ways to reach the starting point, but you must get there yourself.

Via road: McLeodganj is well-linked to multiple major cities in India. You can travel by road via Dharamshala. Cab and bus services are available at regular intervals.

Via rail: Pathankot railway station is the one closest to McLeodganj. You can travel via rail to Pathankot and then hire a taxi for the rest of the way.

Via flight: The nearest airport to McLeodganj is Gaggal. You can take a direct or connecting flight from anywhere.

Things to do during the trip include trekking, camping, and enjoying the scenery along the way. McLeodganj and the trek have a lot to offer, from small cafes to scenic views of the mountains, waterfalls, and more; the trek will have you occupied. You are bound to miss it the moment it ends.

Your 4-day 14-km journey to hike across to Indrahar pass and back begins from an elevation of 2082m up to 4342m.

Indrahar Pass Trek Package Itinerary by Tripping India

The first day starts at around 9:00 AM, taking you for a 5-6 hour hike to Triund. Upon reaching Triund, you will be welcomed by the beautiful nature and surrounding peaks. Spend time at the Triund top and make your way to Mana campsite.

The second day begins with an excellent breakfast and a hike through the mesmerising Lahesh Caves at an elevation of 3500m. The terrain is a little tricky for amateur hikers; however, the experienced guide will ensure your safety.

Through the caves, you have lunch at SnowLine cafe and resume your journey to the day’s destination – Ilaqa Got. Enjoy the night around the campfire and absorb the beauty of the clear night sky.

On the third day, you pave your way across Lahesh Caves towards the highlight of the trek, the Indrahar Pass. Passing through the rocky terrain, you will be welcomed by the Dhauladhar range with all its might. Lush trees, sparkling streams, and breathtaking landscapes. After some time at the pass, you start the night-time descent back to Ilaqa Got.

The fourth day will take you back across the path travelled on the first and second days. You then return to McLeodganj after a 4-hour walk, which marks the end of the trek.

Meals (Dinner – Day 1,2,3; Breakfast – Day 2,3,4; Lunch – Day 2,3) and accommodations (campsite tents) are included in the package. You’ll be accompanied by a professional trek leader who will ensure your safety and well-being throughout the trek.

What’s the best time for Indrahar Trek?

The recommended time to visit the Indrahar Trek is from May to October. Snow is visible on the peaks around the months of March to June. In contrast, for pleasant weather, the visit can be arranged around September to November. It is not recommended in rainy weather as the visibility at the peak would be low, and the path will be slippery and dangerous.

Things to remember:

This is one of the more challenging treks in the area; thus, prior experience is recommended. Ensure peak physical fitness and practice breathing exercises.

Bring a warm jacket as the temperature occasionally drops below 0°C at night.

Remember to carry all essentials (trek boots, flashlight, hat, sunscreen, water bottle, first-aid kit, etc.) Do not overpack to avoid exertion, as the elevation is high, and the oxygen levels may not be the same.

Carry cash, as the last accessible ATM is at McLeodganj. Not all places will offer online payments; the network conditions are not the best either.

Do not carry much food with you as there will be shops and cafes along the way that has a lot to offer. Meals will be provided and are included in the package.

Packing tents or mats is not required as they will be provided for you at the campsite.

Conclusion

Make sure to attend the pre-trek briefing, which will include additional details (altitude, trail, path, etc.) about the route will be provided then and there. The guide will also provide safety measures and information on how to use the trekking equipment.

The Indrahar Pass Trek price package by Tripping India aims to provide everything it will require for your experience to be the best while being affordable. The experienced trek leader will ensure you have fun while keeping you safe.